Reet Padda’s 'Dhurandhar' criticism and Oscars comment trigger wider celebrity debate

Highlights

Reet Padda labels Dhurandhar and other films as “propaganda”

Criticises politically driven narratives in cinema

Questions Priyanka Chopra’s silence at Oscars 2026 moment

Her comments trigger sharp political debate online

Social media divided over her statements

Reet Padda’s remarks on Dhurandhar and political cinema

Reet Padda, sister of Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda, has drawn widespread attention after strongly criticising Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, describing it as propaganda. In a series of social media responses, she also extended her criticism to films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, questioning their political framing.

Responding to a user online, she said such films reflect a “government-friendly narrative” and argued that they promote a selective version of events. Her remarks quickly circulated across social media, drawing both support and criticism.

Debate over historical and political interpretation

Padda also addressed accusations regarding her views on Kashmiri Pandits, stating that she does not deny the community’s suffering but believes cinematic portrayals often present a one-sided perspective. She added that she would prefer to hear first-hand accounts from those directly affected when discussing such sensitive histories.

Her comments further intensified debate, particularly around how films interpret politically sensitive events and whether they should be viewed as artistic expression or narrative positioning.

Priyanka Chopra reference at Oscars 2026

In another part of her response, Reet Padda referred to Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the Oscars 2026, where the actor stood alongside Javier Bardem during a “Free Palestine” moment. Padda criticised what she described as Chopra’s silence during the occasion, arguing that global platforms come with responsibility to take visible stands.

She also questioned claims around Chopra’s humanitarian contributions, stating that public figures should be more transparent when representing causes on international stages.

Online reaction and wider debate

Padda’s comments have since gone viral, with social media users split in their response. While some have praised her for speaking openly and challenging mainstream narratives, others have accused her of being misinformed and overly confrontational in her political assertions.

The discussion has since expanded beyond cinema, evolving into a wider debate on political expression in films and the responsibilities of public figures in global discourse.