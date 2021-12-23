Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 478,759
Total Cases 34,765,976
Today's Fatalities 434
Today's Cases 7,495

HEADLINE STORY

Record Sri Lanka inflation as food crisis looms

Activists from the opposition hold banners and placards during a demonstration in Colombo on November 12, 2021 against what they claim is to denounce the severe shortage of cooking gas, sugar, kerosene oil and a few other commodities as the country faces a major foreign exchange crisis. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record 11.1 percent in November, official figures showed Wednesday, as authorities warned a worsening economic crisis could prompt further food rationing.

The island’s tourism-dependent economy was hammered by the pandemic and the government imposed a broad import ban to shore up foreign exchange reserves, triggering shortages of essential goods.

Supermarkets have for months been rationing milk powder, sugar, lentils and other essentials as commercial banks ran out of dollars to pay for imports.

On Wednesday official data showed prices soaring at their fastest rate since the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was launched in 2015, with food prices up 17 percent from a year ago.

Authorities may have to impose further food rations and seek foreign aid to help feed the most needy, agriculture ministry secretary Udith Jayasinghe told reporters.

“We may have to borrow grains such as corn from friendly countries and think of rationing food so that mothers and the sick can be fed,” he said.

“Others may have to make sacrifices.”

But within hours Jayasinghe was replaced by another official, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office announced, without saying why he was sacked.

Food shortages have been worsened by the government’s ban on agrochemical imports, which was lifted last month after widespread crop failures and intense farmer protests.

Sri Lanka had foreign reserves of just $1.58 billion at the end of November, down from $7.5 billion when Rajapaksa took office in 2019.

The central bank has appealed for foreign currency — even loose change that people may have after returning from overseas trips.

Earlier this week ratings agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka due to mounting fears of a sovereign default on its $26 billion foreign debt. The government insisted it can meet its obligations.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
News
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
HEADLINE STORY
India sex workers seek to be counted after court upholds their rights
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare
INDIA
Two dead after blast in Indian court building
News
British data indicate lower hospitalisation rate for Omicron
News
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
News
EXCLUSIVE: As Omicron surge continues doctors’ leaders warn…NHS ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE
News
UK reduces Covid self-isolation to 7 days for most in England
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal
HEADLINE STORY
Sunak launches £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses
News
Johnson says ‘we’re looking at all kinds of things’ to tackle Omicron
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Dhanush to play an ambitious common man in his next…
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
Former local councillor found guilty of Covid grant fraud
ZEE5 Global launches the trailer of upcoming dramedy Kaun Banegi…
India sex workers seek to be counted after court upholds…
Record Sri Lanka inflation as food crisis looms
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE