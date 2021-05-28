Ray: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer anthology to release on Netflix on 25th June

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

After Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu, and Ajeeb Daastaans, Netflix is now all set for its next anthology titled Ray. Earlier, this year, when Netflix had announced its lineup, Ray was also on the list.

Today, the OTT platform has announced the release date of Ray. The anthology will start streaming on Netflix on 25th June 2021.

Netflix India took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “Great actors, great directors and great stories! The wait for this one might be a bit too much for us to handle. #Ray, premieres June 25. @BajpayeeManoj @kaykaymenon02 @alifazal9 @HarshKapoor_ @shweta_official @radhikamadan01 @bose_anindita10 #RaghubirYadav @raogajraj.”

Ray stars Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shweta Basu Prasad, Radhika Madan, Raghubir Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bidita Bag and others.

The anthology is directed by three filmmakers, Abhishek Chaubey (Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa), Srijit Mukherji (Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya), and Vasan Bala (Spotlight).

On Netflix, Ray is described as, “From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series.”

With such a talented star cast and amazing directors, we surely have high expectations from Ray.