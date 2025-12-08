Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Raveena Tandon named PETA India Person of the Year for her direct action on animal cruelty and wildlife safety

The Bollywood actor promotes vegan living, supports humane education, and urges brands and authorities to act against animal cruelty.

Raveena Tandon

PETA India picks Raveena Tandon as Person of the Year after her stand against cruelty to animals

Rohn Pingalay
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Dec 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Raveena Tandon named PETA India’s 2025 Person of the Year.
  • Recognised for advocacy on wildlife, community animals, and vegan living.
  • Partnered with PETA India on humane education and Compassionate Citizen programme.
  • Rescued stray animals and promoted adoption over buying pets.
  • Actively campaigned against animal cruelty in entertainment, industry, and local wildlife issues.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been named PETA India’s 2025 Person of the Year for her dedication to animal welfare and plant-based living. The award recognises her ongoing work protecting wildlife, supporting community animals, and promoting empathy for all living beings.

PETA India picks Raveena Tandon as Person of the Year after her stand against cruelty to animals Rohn Pingalay


Why Raveena Tandon earned PETA India’s top recognition

Tandon has long campaigned against animal cruelty and championed a meat-free lifestyle. Earlier this year, she joined PETA India to gift a life-sized mechanical elephant to Karnataka’s Thousand Pillars Jain Temple, celebrating the temple’s decision to avoid using live elephants.

She also supports humane education through PETA India’s Compassionate Citizen programme, designed to teach children empathy and respect for animals. The actor has been seen personally rescuing stray animals in Mumbai, including a two-month-old kitten from a busy street, while promoting adoption over buying pets.

Raveena Tandon named PETA India Person of the Year for rescuing animals and opposing live elephant use


How she protects wildlife and raises awareness

Raveena has actively campaigned on wildlife issues. She sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging action for panthers and other animals affected by development projects. She also called attention to cases of leopard killings and the exploitation of snakes and alligators for their skin.

On social media, she has encouraged plant-based eating, publicly urging Burger King to offer vegan options in India. Her posts reach millions, helping to bring attention to cruelty-free living and sustainable choices.


What fans and PETA officials say

“From speaking up for elephants, leopards, and panthers to rescuing a kitten from life-threatening danger, Raveena Tandon has proved that animals can count on her,” said Sachin Bangera, PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations.

Tandon herself highlighted the role of empathy in her work. “Chickens, dogs, rabbits, and other animals want to live, just like you and me. They have consciousness and emotions, including fear and love,” she said, adding that she teaches her children the same values.


Past award recipients and legacy

PETA India’s Person of the Year award has previously recognised figures such as Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Sunny Leone, and Virat Kohli. The organisation continues to oppose speciesism and promote animal welfare across India.

animal cruelty person of the year peta india wildlife safety raveena tandon

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Balvinder Sopal

Balvinder Sopal thanked everyone after an emotional Musicals Week routine on Strictly

Instagram/leesopal

Balvinder Sopal moves into the Strictly Come Dancing semi final after unexpected Musicals Week twist

Highlights:

  • Strictly Come Dancing confirms its final four after Lewis Cope is voted out
  • Amber Davies survives the dance-off again after topping the leaderboard
  • Balvinder Sopal’s emotional comeback routine draws strong praise
  • Bookies now label Sopal the “dark horse” heading into the semi-final
  • Semi-final airs on 13 December with each couple dancing twice

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final places are set after a tough Musicals Week that ended with Lewis Cope being voted out. The BBC One show is getting close to its 2025 finish now and four couples remain. Amber Davies and Balvinder Sopal are still in it and now have a week to pull together two new routines for the semi-final.

Balvinder Sopal Balvinder Sopal thanked everyone after an emotional Musicals Week routine on Strictly Instagram/leesopal

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us