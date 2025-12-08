Raveena Tandon named PETA India Person of the Year for her direct action on animal cruelty and wildlife safety

Highlights:

Raveena Tandon named PETA India’s 2025 Person of the Year.

Recognised for advocacy on wildlife, community animals, and vegan living.

Partnered with PETA India on humane education and Compassionate Citizen programme.

Rescued stray animals and promoted adoption over buying pets.

Actively campaigned against animal cruelty in entertainment, industry, and local wildlife issues.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been named PETA India’s 2025 Person of the Year for her dedication to animal welfare and plant-based living. The award recognises her ongoing work protecting wildlife, supporting community animals, and promoting empathy for all living beings.

Why Raveena Tandon earned PETA India’s top recognition

Tandon has long campaigned against animal cruelty and championed a meat-free lifestyle. Earlier this year, she joined PETA India to gift a life-sized mechanical elephant to Karnataka’s Thousand Pillars Jain Temple, celebrating the temple’s decision to avoid using live elephants.

She also supports humane education through PETA India’s Compassionate Citizen programme, designed to teach children empathy and respect for animals. The actor has been seen personally rescuing stray animals in Mumbai, including a two-month-old kitten from a busy street, while promoting adoption over buying pets.

How she protects wildlife and raises awareness

Raveena has actively campaigned on wildlife issues. She sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging action for panthers and other animals affected by development projects. She also called attention to cases of leopard killings and the exploitation of snakes and alligators for their skin.

On social media, she has encouraged plant-based eating, publicly urging Burger King to offer vegan options in India. Her posts reach millions, helping to bring attention to cruelty-free living and sustainable choices.





What fans and PETA officials say

“From speaking up for elephants, leopards, and panthers to rescuing a kitten from life-threatening danger, Raveena Tandon has proved that animals can count on her,” said Sachin Bangera, PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations.

Tandon herself highlighted the role of empathy in her work. “Chickens, dogs, rabbits, and other animals want to live, just like you and me. They have consciousness and emotions, including fear and love,” she said, adding that she teaches her children the same values.





Past award recipients and legacy

PETA India’s Person of the Year award has previously recognised figures such as Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Sunny Leone, and Virat Kohli. The organisation continues to oppose speciesism and promote animal welfare across India.