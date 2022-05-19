Ratan Tata wins praise for travelling in Nano

FILE PHOTO: Ratan Tata stands next to a Nano car moments before presenting the key to the first customer in Mumbai on July 17, 2009. (PAL PILLAI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Tata Group head has won hearts when he travelled in India’s cheapest car this week.

The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata reached in Mumbai’s iconic Taj hotel, which is also owned by the Tatas, on Tuesday (17), in a Tata Nano, according to media reports.

After Viral Bhayani posted a video of Tata at the Taj, Indian social media started buzzing with praises for the business tycoon.

“Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Mumbai in a Nano sitting in front seat with his driver. No security either. Exemplary simplicity personified,” the Twitter user said.



Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Mumbai in a Nano sitting in front seat with his driver. No security either. Exemplary simplicity personified. 💯👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XAbyLLoCpt

On social media, many described this as a “masterclass” in simple living as they pointed out that Tata also owns the firm that manufactures the Jaguar and Land Rovers.

The video also brought back memories of the car that was once pitched as “the most affordable car in the world”. Tata also talked about why the Nano was so special to him a few days ago on social media, the BBC reported.

Tata Motors launched Nano in 2009 but ceased production 10 years later. It was launched amid great fanfare as a compact with the base model costing just Rs 100,000 (£1,366).

According to reports, Nano began to lose out to other manufacturers due to issues with production and marketing, after the initial success and euphoria.

The first batch of 100,000 Nanos was sold through a lottery, with demand exceeding supply. In 2012, Tata admitted that mistakes were made with the launch of the Nano.

Recent reports suggest that the group is planning to relaunch the Nano as an electric car.