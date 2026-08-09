Rashid Khan six-for helps Afghanistan beat Ireland by 92 runs

RASHID KHAN took six wickets as Afghanistan beat Ireland by 92 runs in the second one-day international on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The first ODI was washed out, but Afghanistan took the lead after Ireland were bowled out for 207 while chasing a target of 300 at Bready Cricket Club in the Northern Irish village of Magheramason.

Ireland lost seven wickets for 63 runs during their chase, with Khan taking four of the last seven wickets to fall. He finished with figures of 6-34, his third 'six for' in ODI cricket.

Khan struck twice early in the innings. He first had Andy Balbirnie caught behind to end a promising stand of 72 with Cade Carmichael.

In his next over, Khan also had Harry Tector caught behind.

Ireland, in a match reduced by rain to 47 overs per side, needed 156 runs from 137 balls with seven wickets in hand when their collapse began with the dismissal of Lorcan Tucker.

Mohammed Saleem's appeal for lbw against Tucker was turned down. But as Tucker attempted a run, Sediqullah Atal, who was at point, ran the batsman out with a direct hit.

Earlier, opener Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 84 as Afghanistan made 299-8.

The series continues in Belfast on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)