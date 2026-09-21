Specialist rape courts announced after years of failing victims

Every crown court in England and Wales to get at least one specialist courtroom

Only 2.8 per cent of recorded rape offences led to prosecution in the year to March 2024

£23 million package includes trauma-informed staff training and a single point of contact for survivors

Reform follows Labour MP Charlotte Nichols' Commons speech on waiting 1,088 days to go to court

SPECIALIST courts for rape and sexual offence cases will open across England and Wales over the next two years, prime minister Andy Burnham announced.

Every crown court will have at least one dedicated courtroom, with victims able to follow proceedings remotely and give evidence via video link from a separate room, alongside private entrances and waiting rooms where possible.

Rape Crisis England and Wales called it a "significant step forward." Just 2.8 per cent of rape offences recorded by police led to prosecution in the year to March 2024, with charities blaming low prosecution rates and delays for discouraging victims from coming forward, BBC reported.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said the £23 million package, part of efforts to tackle a Crown Court backlog of 80,098 cases, includes trauma-informed staff training and a dedicated point of contact for survivors.

From next month, trials will get fixed dates rather than floating lists.

The government linked the reforms to Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who waived her anonymity in March to describe waiting 1,088 days for her case to reach court. "This is not good enough," said Burnham.

The Conservatives welcomed the courts but urged Labour to abandon plans restricting jury trials, with shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy calling delays "a disgrace."