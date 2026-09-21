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Specialist rape courts announced after years of failing victims

Specialist courtrooms, video-link evidence and trauma-informed training will be rolled out over the next two years after years of record delays saw just 2.8 per cent of rape cases lead to prosecution, with survivors describing waits of more than 1,000 days for justice.

UK courts

Lady Justice on top of Old Bailey the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London stock photo.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 21, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • Every crown court in England and Wales to get at least one specialist courtroom
  • Only 2.8 per cent of recorded rape offences led to prosecution in the year to March 2024
  • £23 million package includes trauma-informed staff training and a single point of contact for survivors
  • Reform follows Labour MP Charlotte Nichols' Commons speech on waiting 1,088 days to go to court

    • SPECIALIST courts for rape and sexual offence cases will open across England and Wales over the next two years, prime minister Andy Burnham announced.

    Every crown court will have at least one dedicated courtroom, with victims able to follow proceedings remotely and give evidence via video link from a separate room, alongside private entrances and waiting rooms where possible.

    Rape Crisis England and Wales called it a "significant step forward." Just 2.8 per cent of rape offences recorded by police led to prosecution in the year to March 2024, with charities blaming low prosecution rates and delays for discouraging victims from coming forward, BBC reported.

    British Airways manager convicted of sexually assaulting colleague

    Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said the £23 million package, part of efforts to tackle a Crown Court backlog of 80,098 cases, includes trauma-informed staff training and a dedicated point of contact for survivors.

    From next month, trials will get fixed dates rather than floating lists.

    UK Rape Trial Sparks Warning Over AI-Generated Testimony

    The government linked the reforms to Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who waived her anonymity in March to describe waiting 1,088 days for her case to reach court. "This is not good enough," said Burnham.

    The Conservatives welcomed the courts but urged Labour to abandon plans restricting jury trials, with shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy calling delays "a disgrace."

    criminal justice reformrape courtssexual offencesuk courts backlog
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