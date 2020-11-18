Ranveer Singh kicks-off the first schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

By: Mohnish Singh







After the huge success of Simmba (2019), Ranveer Singh has teamed up with hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty once again for an out-and-out comic-caper titled Cirkus. The big-ticket project was officially announced a couple of weeks ago. And the latest we hear that its first schedule has already kick-started in a studio in Mumbai.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The first shooting schedule of the film commenced earlier this week and had Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in attendance. The team decided to keep things low-key so as to avoid any unnecessary attention.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays a pivotal part in the film, was not spotted on the sets because she is currently busy shooting for her horror-comedy flick Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. The actress is expected to join the team of Cirkus soon as Rohit Shetty is planning to wrap up the entire film by February end.







The upcoming film features Ranveer Singh in a double role as the story is about a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma, Cirkus also features a number of talented actors such as Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma in important supporting characters.

To be presented by T-Series Films in association with Reliance Entertainment, Cirkus is produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to enter theatres towards the end of 2021.







