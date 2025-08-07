Ranveer Allahbadia shuts down celebrity boycott claims: ‘They were never invited to my podcast’

Highlights:

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, says celebrities claiming to boycott his podcast were never invited.

He responded to backlash following the India’s Got Latent controversy, calling it a “feeding frenzy.”

Singer B Praak had earlier claimed he cancelled an appearance, but later clarified his stance.

Ranveer has since resumed his podcast, featuring Shruti Haasan, Boman Irani, and Tara Sutaria.

Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his online alias BeerBiceps, has finally addressed the flurry of celebrities who claimed to have “boycotted” his podcast following the India’s Got Latent controversy. The YouTuber, who came under fire earlier this year for an inappropriate remark on a comedy show, has now hit back, clarifying that most of the stars publicly declaring their “boycott” were never even invited to his show.

In a recent appearance on Mission India, hosted by Prafful Garg, Ranveer reflected on the social media backlash and false narratives. “Some celebrities claimed they’d rejected invites to the show. Truth is, they were never invited in the first place,” he said, adding that he felt disappointed and angry at how quickly misinformation spread online.

Ranveer Allahbadia www.easterneye.biz





What did Ranveer Allahbadia say about the controversy?

Speaking about the fallout from the viral India’s Got Latent video, Ranveer admitted to feeling “upset and angry” but acknowledged the situation was of his own making. “I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m trying to forgive people, even myself, and move on,” he shared.

The controversy began when Ranveer asked an inappropriate question on comedian Samay Raina’s panel show. Although it was laughed off during the episode, it sparked outrage on social media and led to FIRs filed against the show’s creators and guests.

Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash as controversy sparks national debate Youtube/Samay Raina





Which celebrities claimed to boycott BeerBiceps’ podcast?

One of the more high-profile names was singer B Praak, who said in February that he cancelled his scheduled appearance on Ranveer’s show, citing spiritual and ethical disagreements. “You talk about Sanatan Dharma and spirituality, but your thinking is so vile?” he had said in Hindi, adding that his team had been in talks for several months to finalise the podcast.

Interestingly, B Praak later walked back his harsh criticism in an interview, stating that he admired Ranveer’s work and had looked forward to being on the show. Scheduling conflicts, he said, had delayed things on both sides.





Who are the guests on Ranveer’s podcast post-controversy?

Despite the storm, Ranveer has continued podcasting. His recent episodes featured prominent names like Shruti Haasan, Boman Irani, and Tara Sutaria. He also addressed the backlash in conversation with Emraan Hashmi, who instantly recognised the controversy when Ranveer brought it up.

While Ranveer did release an apology video on X, he also took down the controversial India’s Got Latent episode. Co-host Samay Raina later removed the show from YouTube entirely.

Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash and legal probe over controversial remarks on \u2018India\u2019s Got Latent\u2019 Instagram/beerbiceps





What’s next for Ranveer Allahbadia?

The incident has certainly shaken public trust in one of India’s most well-known podcasters. Yet, Ranveer seems intent on rebuilding his brand with transparency and resilience. Whether that’s enough in a hyper-reactive online ecosystem remains to be seen.

As influencer accountability continues to evolve, Allahbadia’s response, part clarification, part introspection, offers a glimpse into how content creators are navigating cancel culture in 2025.