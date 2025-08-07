Ranveer Allahbadia shuts down celebrity boycott claims: ‘They were never invited to my podcast’

Highlights:
- YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, says celebrities claiming to boycott his podcast were never invited.
- He responded to backlash following the India’s Got Latent controversy, calling it a “feeding frenzy.”
- Singer B Praak had earlier claimed he cancelled an appearance, but later clarified his stance.
- Ranveer has since resumed his podcast, featuring Shruti Haasan, Boman Irani, and Tara Sutaria.
Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his online alias BeerBiceps, has finally addressed the flurry of celebrities who claimed to have “boycotted” his podcast following the India’s Got Latent controversy. The YouTuber, who came under fire earlier this year for an inappropriate remark on a comedy show, has now hit back, clarifying that most of the stars publicly declaring their “boycott” were never even invited to his show.
In a recent appearance on Mission India, hosted by Prafful Garg, Ranveer reflected on the social media backlash and false narratives. “Some celebrities claimed they’d rejected invites to the show. Truth is, they were never invited in the first place,” he said, adding that he felt disappointed and angry at how quickly misinformation spread online.
Ranveer Allahbadia www.easterneye.biz
What did Ranveer Allahbadia say about the controversy?
Speaking about the fallout from the viral India’s Got Latent video, Ranveer admitted to feeling “upset and angry” but acknowledged the situation was of his own making. “I couldn’t change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I’m trying to forgive people, even myself, and move on,” he shared.
The controversy began when Ranveer asked an inappropriate question on comedian Samay Raina’s panel show. Although it was laughed off during the episode, it sparked outrage on social media and led to FIRs filed against the show’s creators and guests.
Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash as controversy sparks national debate Youtube/Samay Raina
Which celebrities claimed to boycott BeerBiceps’ podcast?
One of the more high-profile names was singer B Praak, who said in February that he cancelled his scheduled appearance on Ranveer’s show, citing spiritual and ethical disagreements. “You talk about Sanatan Dharma and spirituality, but your thinking is so vile?” he had said in Hindi, adding that his team had been in talks for several months to finalise the podcast.
Interestingly, B Praak later walked back his harsh criticism in an interview, stating that he admired Ranveer’s work and had looked forward to being on the show. Scheduling conflicts, he said, had delayed things on both sides.
Who are the guests on Ranveer’s podcast post-controversy?
Despite the storm, Ranveer has continued podcasting. His recent episodes featured prominent names like Shruti Haasan, Boman Irani, and Tara Sutaria. He also addressed the backlash in conversation with Emraan Hashmi, who instantly recognised the controversy when Ranveer brought it up.
While Ranveer did release an apology video on X, he also took down the controversial India’s Got Latent episode. Co-host Samay Raina later removed the show from YouTube entirely.
Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash and legal probe over controversial remarks on \u2018India\u2019s Got Latent\u2019 Instagram/beerbiceps
What’s next for Ranveer Allahbadia?
The incident has certainly shaken public trust in one of India’s most well-known podcasters. Yet, Ranveer seems intent on rebuilding his brand with transparency and resilience. Whether that’s enough in a hyper-reactive online ecosystem remains to be seen.
As influencer accountability continues to evolve, Allahbadia’s response, part clarification, part introspection, offers a glimpse into how content creators are navigating cancel culture in 2025.
Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints
Faye Winter calls out Love Island viewers after record Ofcom complaints and urges them to stop online abuse
Highlights:
Former Love Island star Faye Winter has hit back at the wave of online hate directed at contestants from the just-concluded 2025 season, calling the comments “vile” and urging viewers to “give them a break.” Her comments come as this year’s series officially became the most complained-about season in the reality show’s history.
Faye, who faced a record-breaking 25,000 Ofcom complaints during her own stint in 2021, took to Instagram to share her frustration with social media users attacking the current Islanders after Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won the £50,000 (₹5,300,000) prize.
Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints Instagram/faye__winter
Why did Faye Winter speak out against Love Island trolling?
The backlash followed Love Island 2025’s dramatic finale on 5 August, which ended with Toni and Cach crowned as winners. But the season made headlines for another reason: the alarming volume of complaints filed to Ofcom.
Faye, reflecting on her own experience, posted a picture from a flight and a statement slamming viewers for their online cruelty. “These Islanders don’t know you, and you don’t know them,” she wrote. “Before you post that nasty comment, ask yourself, will it actually make your life any better?”
She pointed out the double standards of viewers who demand drama from reality shows and then attack contestants for delivering it. “The performing monkeys you were entertained by are out of the circus now,” she added. “Let them rest… let them process the experience and do their eight seasons of therapy with someone who’s actually qualified.”
How many complaints were made about Love Island 2025?
According to Ofcom, more than 9,000 complaints were received in July alone, primarily concerning the alleged bullying of contestant Shakira. The episodes between 22 July and 25 July drew thousands of viewer complaints, including 2,272 complaints in a single night.
Further allegations were made about misogynistic behaviour by male Islanders, particularly contestants Dejon and Harrison Solomon. Some 1,000 complaints were lodged in mid-July regarding gender-based misconduct and inappropriate comments.
These figures surpass even the explosive 2021 season, when Faye’s heated argument with then-partner Teddy Soares sparked a national debate and 25,000 Ofcom complaints, though the regulator ultimately declined to take action.
Faye lashes out at Teddy | Love Island 2021 youtu.be
What has Faye Winter said about her own experience?
Since leaving the villa, Faye Winter has become one of the few ex-contestants to consistently speak up about the mental health toll of reality TV. On the We Need To Talk podcast hosted by Paul C. Brunson, she revealed she felt “worthless and alone” after coming off the show and even experienced suicidal thoughts.
“I remember feeling like all the pillars in my life were crumbling,” she said through tears. “I didn’t want to be in this house, I didn’t want to be around these people, I didn’t want to be doing this job.”
She echoed these sentiments during an earlier appearance on Fabulous Magazine’s Shamed YouTube series, where she admitted: “At one point, when I came out of Love Island, I thought I was the worst person in the world.”
Love Island star Faye Winter breaks silence on trolling after record Ofcom complaintsInstagram/faye__winter
What is ITV doing to protect Love Island contestants?
In response to growing concern over contestants’ welfare, ITV has implemented stricter duty of care protocols in recent years. These include psychological assessments, training on media handling, and post-show therapy sessions.
A spokesperson from ITV previously confirmed that all Islanders are now given mental health support both before entering the villa and after their exit. This includes therapy access, financial advice, and social media training.
Faye Winter's latest story Instagram Screengrab/faye__winter
But as Faye’s comments underline, the work may not be enough unless audiences take more responsibility for the impact of their words.