Randhir Kapoor confirms plans to revive the iconic R. K. Films

K. Films, one of the most iconic film production houses in Bollywood, has not been active in business for more than two decades now. The last film which was produced under the banner was the 1999 romantic drama Aa Ab Laut Chalen, featuring Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. Late actor Rishi Kapoor made his directorial debut with the same.







In recent years, rumours about the Kapoors reviving R. K. Films have hit the headlines more often than not. However, they never put their plan into operation. But now, legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s eldest son Randhir Kapoor has said that it is indeed happening and that he will helm the project which will revive the banner. It will be a love story.

Talking to a publication, Kapoor said, “Well, it is happening. We are reviving the R. K. banner now. The film will be a love story.”

He added that he would not reveal any further details at this time but this is an exciting development, to say the least. Well, it is indeed a great piece of news for all Hindi film enthusiasts. We also wonder if Raj Kapoor’s grandchildren – Ranbir, Karisma, or Kareena –will act in the forthcoming venture.







Established by Raj Kapoor, R. K. Films came into existence in 1948, one year after India gained independence from the British rule. Though its first production Aag (1948) did not work well at the box-office, the banner went on to produce some of the most iconic films of Indian cinema in years to come, including Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1995), Sangam (1964), Bobby (1973), Prem Rog (1982) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), to name a few.

