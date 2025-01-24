Randeep Hooda joins John Cena in Sam Hargrave’s action thriller Matchbox

Skip to content
Jan 24, 2025
BOLLYWOOD actor Randeep Hooda is reuniting with director Sam Hargrave for the upcoming action thriller Matchbox, co-starring John Cena.

This marks their second collaboration following the success of the Netflix hit Extraction in 2020. Currently being filmed in Budapest, the project is highly anticipated.

John Cena redefining suave, one frame at a timeGetty Images

The movie features a cast that includes Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Sam Hargrave directs the film, based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. Producers include David Ellison and Dana Goldberg of Skydance, alongside Don Granger and Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films.

This announcement highlights the growing presence of Indian actors in Hollywood. From Irrfan Khan's roles in Life of Pi and Jurassic World to Priyanka Chopra Jonas's work in Quantico and Baywatch, Indian talent continues to gain recognition in the global film industry. Hooda's role in Matchbox adds to this representation, particularly in the action genre.

Randeep Hooda in action mode from the film ExtractionInstagram/seventhrootentertainment

Matchbox follows a group of friends who come together to prevent a global crisis while rekindling their bond. The live-action film is inspired by Mattel’s iconic Matchbox car line, which was introduced in 1953.

The idea originated when automotive enthusiast Jack Odell created a toy car for his daughter that fit inside a matchbox to comply with her school’s rules. The toy's popularity among her classmates led to the creation of the Matchbox brand. According to Mattel, the brand remains successful today, with two cars sold every second worldwide.

Director Sam Hargrave, known for his work on Extraction 2, has provided Randeep Hooda with a significant Hollywood breakthrough. Hargrave, also recognised for his stunt coordination in films such as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Suicide Squad, continues to make his mark in action filmmaking.

Sam Hargrave bringing action-packed energy to the red carpetGetty Images

Speaking to the media, Randeep Hooda shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with Sam Hargrave after their collaboration on Extraction. "We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest," Hooda said.

Hooda recently showcased his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, at the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India, receiving positive audience feedback. He is currently preparing for his upcoming film Jaat, also starring Sunny Deol and directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Hooda, who is married to Lin Laishram, is also set to appear in Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

