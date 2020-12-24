Ranbir Kapoor confirms signing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film

By: Mohnish Singh







Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju (2018), has been keeping busy with Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra and Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera for quite some time now. Both high-profile films went on floors more than a year ago and are yet to complete production. In the meantime, the talented actor has revealed that he has signed a few more projects.

In his latest interview, Kapoor confirmed his association with Luv Ranjan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial ventures. When asked about his film with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, the actor confirmed that it is happening.

Kapoor revealed that the film will start rolling in the first week of January. “Yes, I start that film on 5th January. It is a film which we have been waiting to start for a year and a half, but Brahmastra and Shamshera both took a while,” he said.







The Tamasha (2015) actor also confirmed that after wrapping up Luv Ranjan’s film he will team up with the Kabir Singh (2019) director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “The other film which I have signed is Sandeep Vanga’s film which will start sometime mid-next year,” he revealed.

There were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor was set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the latter’s ambitious film Baiju Bawra. Denying the rumours, Kapoor said, “No, it is a complete rumour. I have not been offered any film from him (SLB).”

During his interview, Kapoor also revealed that he is done with films that take a long time in production. For the next few years at least, he hopes to star in films that do not take much time in making.







