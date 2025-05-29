Rare revelations about Raj Kapoor

Eastern Eye caught up with the young creators entertaining millions to discuss their journey, digital success, and favourite animated content.

What drew you both to animation?

Ayu: It was completely unexpected. I didn’t have much experience with animation, but Aryan’s natural talent for visuals opened up a whole new world. I’ve always loved writing and storytelling, and together we found a way to merge these passions. What started as a casual experiment grew into something much bigger as we realised animation’s potential to tell fresh, funny, and engaging stories.

What inspired the various characters you both have created?

Aryan: The inspiration comes from the randomness of life. Every character we create is born from observing quirky, often overlooked details in our surroundings. A tiny cat roaming the streets or a street vendor selling batteries with unmatched enthusiasm can spark an entire narrative. We let our imaginations run wild, turning these small moments into characters that are funny, relatable, or even bizarre. It’s about finding humour and depth in the ordinary and giving it a fresh, animated spin.

What has been your most memorable moment?

Aryan: One standout moment was seeing our video on the trending charts for the first time. It was surreal to witness the impact of our work reflected in numbers and comments from viewers worldwide. Reaching a million subscribers was another unforgettable milestone, a mix of excitement and gratitude.

Ayu: I’ll never forget receiving our first payment from YouTube. It wasn’t just about the money – it was the realisation that our work had real value. Convincing my family was hilarious; they couldn’t believe animation could be a legitimate career. My dad even suspected something fishy at first. It was a mix of humour, surprise and pride, all rolled into one.

Aryan

Did you both expect to become so popular?

Ayu: Not at all. When we started, we were unsure if there was an audience for our kind of content, especially in India. Our focus was more on enjoying the creative process than on how many people would watch. The popularity came as an unexpected and overwhelming surprise. It taught us that staying true to your passion will eventually resonate with others.

What do you think is the secret of your popularity?

Aryan: I believe it is a combination of discipline, creativity, and our commitment to the process. We have worked hard to remain consistent and authentic, which I think resonates with our audience. There is also an unpredictable charm to our content – and perhaps a touch of ‘dark magic,’ as my dog likes to remind me.

Do you both ever have creative differences?

Aryan: Creative differences are inevitable and an essential part of what makes collaboration exciting. When we disagree, it is not about who is right or wrong, but about understanding the other person’s perspective.

These moments often lead to breakthroughs, as they encourage us to think differently. We prioritise open communication and work to find a middle ground that combines the best of both perspectives.

Does having millions of subscribers put pressure on you?

Aryan: Absolutely. Knowing that millions are waiting for your next move can be daunting, but we have learned to see it differently. It is not about pleasing everyone, but about staying passionate about what we create. I remind myself of why we started and focus on enjoying the process. When you love what you do, the pressure becomes much easier to manage.

Which of your own cartoons has been a favourite?

Ayu: My favourite characters are Ayu, Pappe, and Shonty. They feel like an extension of myself, with each carrying traits or quirks that make them both relatable and fun.

Aryan: It is nearly impossible to choose a favourite because every cartoon we create has its own story, personality, and unique challenges. Each one reflects a different mood or phase we were experiencing at the time. They are all close to my heart for various reasons, whether it is the humour, visual style, or audience connection. For me, it is like trying to pick a favourite child – you simply cannot.

What is your all-time favourite cartoon?

Aryan:Courage the Cowardly Dog is a masterpiece, not only for its storytelling but also for its unique art style and the depth of its characters. The way it blends humour, emotion, and a touch of the bizarre is incredibly inspiring.

Ayu:Rick and Morty is a masterclass in creativity and storytelling. The writers consistently push boundaries and explore complex, thought-provoking ideas while keeping it highly entertaining. It is truly genius.

Ayu

What are your future plans?

Ayu: Our dream is to create a full-fledged animated series in India. We aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in Indian animation, both in storytelling and production quality. We want to create something that is not only entertaining but also positions Indian animation on the global map.

Why should we all tune into your videos?

Ayu: Animation in India is often stereotyped as content meant only for children, but we aim to change that perception. Our videos are filled with humour, relatable scenarios, and multiple layers that appeal to audiences of all age groups. We are on a mission to demonstrate that animation can be as powerful and versatile as live-action storytelling.

YouTube: @NotYourType and

Instagram: @not_your_type_yt