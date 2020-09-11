Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt start dubbing for Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been in the making from the past few years. The movie was slated to hit the screens last year but has been delayed multiple times.

The final shooting schedule of the film was going to take place in March this year, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed. During the lockdown, Ayan was working on the post-production of the movie and reportedly was in touch with a VFX studio in London.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir and Alia have started dubbing for the film and will soon shoot for the last schedule of the movie. A source told the tabloid, “They have also been working on a special video series to introduce the audience to the world of Brahmastra, which will be unveiled in succession closer to the date of release which has yet to be decided given the delay and the fact that theatres in India are not yet operational. Editing is on and so also dubbing.”

Informing about the last schedule of the film, the source said, “They will decide on the timeline and shoot in a city studio. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to be a part of this final schedule and will shoot some important scenes with Ranbir Kapoor.”

Brahmastra is slated to release on 4th December 2020. But the movie will surely get postponed as the shoot is left and it is also not confirmed when the theatres in India will reopen.