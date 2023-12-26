Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

The ceremony will take place in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Alia Bhatt (L) and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, and Yash are among several film personalities who have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

According to producer Mahaveer Jain’s sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list.

“From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited. Down south, pan India stars Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event,” Jain’s sources said.

Previously, reports said Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishab Shetty have also been invited to be part of the ceremony.

