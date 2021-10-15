Website Logo
Rana Daggubati to star in Netrikann director’s pan-India film

Rana Daggubati (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) star Rana Daggubati is set to team up with filmmaker Milind Rau for a pan-India film, the makers announced on Friday.

Rau, who is known for directing such Tamil films as Netrikann (2021) and The House Next Door (2017) has also written the yet-to-be-titled film.

The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news on the micro-blogging site, “Our Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati to star in Milind Rau’s story/direction in a new movie by Spirit Media in collaboration with @VISWASANTIPICTS & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Produced by Gopinath Achant, CH. Rambabu and Arjun Dasyan. Stay tuned for more…,” read the tweet read.

Daggubati, who was most recently seen in Haathi Mere Saathi (2021), retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site. Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and C H Rambabu are producing the upcoming project.

Besides this film, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of acclaimed American TV series Ray Donovan. The project is set at Netflix. He also has Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam and Saagar K. Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

