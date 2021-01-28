Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam to arrive in theatres on 30th April

By: Mohnish Singh







Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) fame Rana Daggubati currently has several high-profile films on his platter. Now, one of his much-awaited films Virata Parvam, which features him alongside popular actress Sai Pallavi, has locked its release date.

According to reports, the makers of Virata Parvam have decided to release the film on 30th April. The film has been directed by Venu Udugula for Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. It has music by Suresh Bobbili and cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter has choreographed the action sequences.

This is the first time Rana Daggubati is sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi in any film. The film has Daggubati playing the character of a cop while Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite in love with him.







Virata Parvam also stars award-winning actress Nandita Das in an important role. With the upcoming film, she makes her comeback to Telugu cinema after a long gap. Priyamani, Easwari Rao, Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Zareena Wahab round off the supporting cast. Well-known actress Priyamani plays a key role as Comrade Bharathakka.

Earlier, speculations were rife in the film industry that Virata Parvam was heading to a streaming media platform for its premiere. However, the makers took no time in refuting unfounded rumours, saying the film will only release in theatres.

In addition to Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati will also be seen in the multilingual film Kaadan, which is set to release in theatres on 26th March. He recently started shooting for the Telugu remake of super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) alongside Pawan Kalyan.







Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri.

