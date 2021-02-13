Rana Daggubati on parents’ reaction to his wedding in the midst of pandemic

By: Mohnish Singh







Actor Rana Daggubati, who shot to overnight stardom after playing the antagonist opposite Prabhas in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), broke millions of hearts when he married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020.

His wedding ceremony, which took place amid the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic, saw the presence of only 30 guests. However, Daggubati reveals that he would not have wanted his wedding any other way.

Talking to an Indian publication, the popular actor opens up about his parents’ response to his decision to walk down the aisle with Miheeka Bajaj during the pandemic. “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I could not invite but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I would not have wanted it in any other way,” he says.







Daggubati goes on to reveal that his parents were extremely happy and the idea of getting married amid the pandemic did not bother them at all. “They were extremely happy. The fact that I was getting married alone was enough motivation for them,” he adds.

Opening up on his married life, Daggubati says, “You get a feeling of being balanced, settled. The bond you share is a great source of calm as well as energy. It is fun. I am definitely enjoying myself.”

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj married each other in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. It was attended by Telugu stars including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Akkineni.







On the work front, Daggubati is waiting for the release of his next trilingual film, which is slated to hit theatres on March 8 as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil, and Aranya in Telugu.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











