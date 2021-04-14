Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam gets postponed

By Murtuza Iqbal

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam was slated to hit the big screens on 30th April 2021. But, the film has been postponed due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Suresh Productions, the producers of the film, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. Along with a note, they tweeted, “#VirataParvam Release has been postponed. New Release Date soon… Please Mask Up & Stay Safe. @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 @venuudugulafilm @dancinemaniac @sreekar_prasad #DivakarMani #SureshBobbili @laharimusic @SureshProdns @SLVCinemasOffl.”

The note reads, “Due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team #VirataParvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April. The new release date will be announced soon. Please Mask Up & Stay Safe.”

Virata Parvam is based on the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 90s. The teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, and it had received a great response. Sai Pallavi’s performance in the teaser was appreciated a lot.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Ugadi, Rana Daggubati had shared a poster of the film featuring Sai. He had tweeted, “Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Ugadi ! #HappyUgadi @Sai_Pallavi92 @venuudugulafilm @dancinemaniac @sreekar_prasad #DivakarMani #SureshBobbili @laharimusic @SureshProdns @SLVCinemasOffl.”

Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, and Naveen Chandra.