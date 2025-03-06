Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

MP Nigel Huddleston says Ramadan highlights the values that can unite Britain

Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

Nigel Huddleston
By Nigel HuddlestonMar 06, 2025

RAMADAN is a unique and special time for Muslims in Britain and across the world. It is a time to reflect on and renew their faith, through devotion and spirituality, while fulfilling the five pillars of Islam.

During this hugely important time of prayer and fasting, the message of Ramadan is one we can all relate to – especially the importance of charity and compassion. These core values at the heart of Islamic faith are the very same values that those of all faiths or none can aspire to.

Ramadan represents the true spirit of Islam, as Muslims fast to pray and show their devotion not only to faith, but to those in need. Making these sacrifices ...reminds us of the small luxuries we often take for granted. It is a reminder of the admirable devotion the Muslim community gives to its faith.

I am proud to belong to a party that champions freedom of belief and celebrates people from all faiths and backgrounds.

British Muslims make a tremendous contribution to our country, helping to drive our growth, contributing to our nation’s spirit of community and charity by volunteering and helping to shape Britain’s culture.

We need to make our country more resilient, secure, and prosperous.

We have seen how Ramadan brings out the best of humanity, from the small acts of kindness to the community spirit mosques are showing in welcoming people of all faiths and none to share in the Iftar meal.

We are a great country, but we have lost our way. Britain needs to work hard to make sure multi-culturalism isn’t something that becomes divisive.

May Ramadan unite us as we celebrate our shared values and promote peace, reflection and harmony.

(The author is an MP and co-chairman of Conservative Party)

nigel huddlestonramadan

Related News

Picture This Team
Entertainment

Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Indian food tours in the UK
Food

Top 5 Indian food tours in the UK

London Court Sentences Chinese Student for Drugging & Rape
News

London court convicts Chinese student of drugging, raping women

More For You

Beyond logic: Exploring the power of clairvoyance and yoga

Beyond logic: Exploring the power of clairvoyance and yoga

Ashwini Guruji

The world of the spirit begins when logic ends. In 2011, I was invited by the prestigious Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mumbai to demonstrate clairvoyance and the power of yoga. It would suffice to say that the doctors while respectful did not believe in the accuracy of this ancient science. They gave clairvoyants of Dhyan Foundation randomly selected images of some sick and some healthy people. The clairvoyants in a matter of 10 minutes were able to not just identify the sick but also pinpoint the exact diseased area.

In the words of the IMA past-president Dr. Lele, “Your clairvoyant’s predictions by looking at the pictures of the subjects, which were provided by the IMA, are 80% accurate, which is good enough.” At the event there was also a yoga performance and the pulse of the practitioner was noted before and after the asanas. The pulse dropped by 15 counts. In fact, regarding the dropping of the pulse rate the IMA has even given a written validation that the pulse rate of a practitioner dropped by 15 counts after 50 minutes of strenuous asanas. They said, “We have today changed for the positive, our opinion on Yoga and a Yogi.” (The entire event is recorded and is available for viewing.) So what is clairvoyance? To understand this let us understand Creation.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Spiritual world is our true home'

Her Grace Visakha Dasi

'Spiritual world is our true home'

A RITUAL is an act regularly repeated in a set manner. For our work, to stay healthy, for entertainment, for good sleep, and for a myriad of other reasons, we follow many rituals. And religiously also, we may follow many customary rituals.

Where I live and serve at Bhaktivedanta Manor in Watford, UK, on a special day we happily host thousands of pilgrims of all ages and from all segments of society. So many people visit us that day that they must stand in a queue for up to an hour in order to come before our beautiful altar where Sri Sri Radha Gokukananda, Sri Sri Sita Rama Lakshman Hanuman, and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai reside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unlocking ancient healing: The power and precision of Vedic mantras

Divya Chikitsa Mantras use sound and vibrations to produce profound healing and transformational effects

Unlocking ancient healing: The power and precision of Vedic mantras

Ashwini Guruji

You may have heard of Sanjeevani Vidya, bestowed by Guru Shukracharya, which could revive the dead, or the Sanjeevani Buti that restored Lakshman’s life. Tales like Madhu Vidya, enabling immortality, and the Ashvini Kumars’ Chyawanprasha, rejuvenating Sage Chyawan, are not mere stories but the practical achievements of Vedic rishis. Masters of Creation, they understood the human body as a microcosm of the universe. The proof of these ancient sciences lies in modern scientific discoveries, many rooted in Vedic shastras. Visit www.dhyanfoundation.com to explore this connection.

Though much of this ancient knowledge has been lost in Kaliyuga and many herbs have become extinct, fragments remain accessible and potent. Divya Chikitsa Mantras from Sanatan Kriya are one such gem. These mantras use sound and vibrations to produce profound healing and transformational effects. Comprising seven mantras, they unclog energy channels (nadis), activate specific centers, and channel divine energies into the practitioner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Agni: The sacred science of fire and its transformative power

Fire (agni) holds a profound significance in Vedic rituals

iStock

Agni: The sacred science of fire and its transformative power

Ashwini Guruji

Agni, the first word of the Rig Veda, holds a profound significance. It is, in fact, a wondrous element. While most are familiar with fire for its heat and light, very few understand that fire sustains our body and plays a pivotal role in cleansing it and the surrounding elements. Even fewer appreciate its role as a medium to connect with the Devlok (realm of the divine), and hardly anyone explores its potential to manifest changes within and around them. Dhyan Ashram is one such rare place in today’s world where sadhaks (practitioners) experiment with and experience the extraordinary properties of fire.

In Vedic times, yagyas were a routine practice. They were not mere rituals but a precise science designed to invoke and channel the forces of Creation through the medium of fire. The Vedic Shastras detail nearly 400 types of yagyas, each with a specific purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
Focus on ultimate goal
Sadhguru

Focus on ultimate goal

Sadhguru

A FUNDAMENTAL requirement for anybody who wishes to grow on the spiritual path is to create an undeviated flow of energy towards the one and only goal in life – to attain to the highest and not settle for anything less than that.

If there is a person who is capable of channelling himself without any break, he is a blessed one.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc