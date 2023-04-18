Website Logo
Ramadan: Midlands police attacked during operation to remove illegal stalls

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, and several reports of criminal damage resulting from the throwing of other missiles are being investigated

Police said the operation followed residents’ complaints about roads being blocked and anti-social behaviour (Photo: BBC/Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

An inquiry is on after West Midlands police officers were assaulted with a bottle as they took part in an operation to crack down on illegal street market stalls during Ramadan.

The incident took place at 01:30 am last Sunday (16) as a large crowd gathered in Small Heath, Birmingham.

Police said the operation followed residents’ complaints about roads being blocked and anti-social behaviour.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, and several reports of criminal damage resulting from the throwing of other missiles are being investigated.

Detective chief inspector David Sproson said the hostility faced by officers who were present to “make the community a safer and better place” was “completely unacceptable.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said they wanted residents to have a safe Ramadan while complying with the law.

Members of Green Lane Mosque (GLM) condemned the actions of the group.

Imam Mustafa of GLMCC said Ramadan should be a time of worship, charity, and good deeds instead of causing harm and distress to others.

There were incidents of antisocial behaviour, including youth gang fights, littering, noise disturbance, illegal trading, road blockages, unauthorised food outlets without hygiene certification, and young children walking the streets unaccompanied by adults.

The mosque said some young people were misleading their parents by falsely claiming to go to the place of worship, while in fact socialising at the markets. Gangs of young people have been intimidating others, including women, it was reported.

Eastern Eye

