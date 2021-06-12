Website Logo
  Saturday, June 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma heaps praises on Manoj Bajpayee and his show The Family Man 2

Ram Gopal Varma (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages)

By: MohnishSingh

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seems completely blown away by the new Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man 2, which has been garnering immense love and appreciation from across the board ever since its premiere on June 4.

The Sarkar (2005) director took to his Twitter handle and heaped praises on the series and its leading man Manoj Bajpayee for his terrific performance in it. Bajpayee, who has worked with Varma on several notable films such as Daud (1997) Satya (1998), and Shool (1999), continues to play the role of an intelligence officer for TASC in the critically acclaimed series, created by Raj and DK.

Varma wrote, “The Family Man 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever. Mixing family drama, action, entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like Manoj Bajpayee as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic.”

Responding to the filmmaker’s tweet, Bajpayee wrote, “Now that’s my award! Thank you, Ramu.”

Ever since its premiere, The Family Man 2 has been creating new records of digital viewership in India. While season two still keeps trending, fans have already started demanding a season three of the series.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is overwhelmed by the response the show has generated, recently expressed his gratitude to all the fans for making The Family Man 2 an absolute hit. “Don’t know what and how many words will describe as to how much thankful I am feeling to Almighty and the audience for the massive response to The Family Man 2. Season 1 was an absolute hit and so is season 2,” he wrote on Instagram.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

