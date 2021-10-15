Website Logo
  Friday, October 15, 2021
Ram Charan teams up with Gowtam Tinnanuri for his next

Ram Charan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Tollywood star Ram Charan has added one more exciting project to his upcoming line-up. The actor, who was last seen in Konidela Ram’s action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019), is set to collaborate with Jersey (2019) director Gowtam Tinnanuri on a new film.

UV Creations will bankroll the untitled project. The leading production on Friday took to Twitter to share the announcement. “The most AWAITED COMBINATION is here! Fire. Announcing our next with none other than mega power star Ram Charan, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri,” read the post.

Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for director Shankar’s upcoming film, said he is looking forward to working with Tinnanuri. “A combination I am definitely looking forward to!” he tweeted.

Tinnanuri shared a photo of an old handwritten note sent to him by Ram Charan and said he was grateful to have an opportunity to direct the star. “I have treasured this note for quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon. Thank you for all the love, sir. @AlwaysRamCharan,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his much-publicised film RRR. Directed by Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) fame SS Rajamouli, the magnum-opus also stars Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in important roles. It is poised for its theatrical bow on January 7, 2022.

Tinnanuri, on the other hand, is looking forward to the worldwide theatrical premiere of the Hindi remake of his 2019 Telugu blockbuster Jersey. The Hindi remake features Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. It is set to arrive in cinemas on 31st December, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

