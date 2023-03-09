Ram Charan reacts to reports about working in Hollywood: ‘The talks are on…’

Ram Charan (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ram Charan has become a force to reckon with after the global success of his film RRR (2022), helmed by the celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli. While the film garnered tremendous appreciation from all across the world, its song “Naatu Naatu” became an overnight sensation and is now strongly tipped to win the Oscar for Best Original Song at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

With just about only three days to go for Oscars 2023, Ram Charan recently talked to former film critic Sam Fragoso on his podcast Talk Easy and opened up about how he is exploring work opportunities in Hollywood.

When asked about his wish to work outside of India, Charan said, “I am open to working in any country where cinema is appreciated and there is an audience who appreciate your work.”

He further said, “Wherever the camera rolls, I want to be there. You can plan toward it and let it happen. We are in talks definitely. The talks are happening but how it would transcend into a movie and me walking into sets… there’s definitely going to be news, and it will come out in a couple of months.”

When asked if there is anyone on his wish list he wants to work with in Hollywood, the actor immediately said, “One of the top stars I want to work with is Julia Roberts. I can also be a part of the movie as a guest. I mean who doesn’t like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts?”

Talking about what Oscar means to him, Charan said that his actor father Chiranjeevi told him that it is a huge thing that’s happening currently. “He told me, ‘I have done over 150 films, and once I got the invitation to go to the Oscars and I considered that as a big achievement. Now, we are among the nominees and are waiting for the results’. This is huge he told me,” he said.

