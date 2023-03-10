Ram Charan promises to ‘host a big party’ if Rajamouli directs Marvel movies

Charan is currently in the US along with Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani and co-star Jr NTR.

Ram Charan and Indian film director S. S. Rajamouli (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ram Charan, who is presently in the US to promote RRR (2022) ahead of the 95th Academy Awards where the film is nominated in the Original Song category for its Telugu track “Naatu Naatu,” says that they will ‘host a big party’ if director SS Rajamouli ever gets an opportunity to direct an MCU film.

The actor, who stars alongside Jr NTR in the global blockbuster, took to Instagram on Friday to share snippets of his interview with the website Entertainment Tonight.

When the interviewer quizzed him about the vision that can be “brought together” if Rajamouli directs a Marvel film, Charan said, “Wow. We are going to host you a big party if that happens. She is one of the first people to say this and fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. It is for my director.”

Asked if he would like to feature in the Marvel or Star Wars franchise, the actor said he wanted to be in “every film, in every country where people appreciate cinema”. “I want to be in every franchise where people are watching it and buying the tickets. I want to be in every film, in every country where people appreciate art in films and cinema basically. Cinema is becoming the global cinema. It’s no more Holywood, Bollywood. It’s burning all the wood and becoming a global cinema. And I am so fortunate to be a part of that.”

