Rakul Preet Singh approached for RSVP Movies’ digital film

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh has been approached to headline filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala’s next digital film, to be made under his production house, RSVP Movies. The actress is expected to sign on the dotted line soon.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells a publication, “It is an intense drama, which will be a direct to OTT release. Rakul and Screwvala’s production house RSVP (Movies) are in advance talks, and she is expected to sign on the dotted line soon. Meanwhile, the script is still being worked upon and an official announcement should be made soon.”

Meanwhile, Singh has her plate full with several interesting projects which are at various stages of development. She recently concluded an important schedule for her next film MayDay. While the thriller reunites her with superstar Ajay Devgn after their blockbuster comic-caper De De Pyaar De (2019), she shares the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Apart from playing the male lead, Devgn is also directing the upcoming film.

The actress also plays the female lead alongside Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar’s next directorial Thank God, also starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. She has also onboarded Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rakul Preet Singh is presently waiting for the release of her next Hindi film Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to have a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media giant Netflix soon.

In Tamil cinema, Singh next stars in Shankar’s high-profile film Indian 2. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth in an important role. It is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Indian (1996).

