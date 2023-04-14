Website Logo
  Friday, April 14, 2023
Bollywood News

Rakesh Roshan reveals Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 to roll in 2024

The Krrish franchise stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

Hrithik Roshan as Krrish

By: Mohnish Singh

In a recent interview with a news portal, Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan dropped some major updates on the much-awaited sci-fi film Krrish 4. The veteran filmmaker revealed that the scripting for the film has been underway since 2020 and that it will not begin filming before the end of next year.

He added that since the team is presently working on the script and pre-production will only begin after that, the film is expected to mount the shooting floor by the end of 2024 only.

The filmmaker further added that he likes to take his time in making a film and is not in a hurry to complete Krrish 4.

The Krrish franchise stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The actor had earlier confirmed that the next installment of Krrish is in the making and that fans can expect an update on the same by the end of this year. He added that “Everything is set but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year-end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline, and it will happen real soon.”

The Krrish franchise, which began in 2003 with Koi Mil Gaya, is one of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood. While Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role in the film, the female lead opposite him has yet not been announced.

