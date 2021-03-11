Rajniesh Duggall’s Perfect Script for acting success

THE MODEL TURNED ACTOR DISCUSSES HIS NEW PROJECTS AND HOW HE FOUND HIS TRUE CALLING







by MOHNISH SINGH

SUPERMODEL turned actor Rajniesh Duggall has racked up an impressive list of credits in film, on TV and the web space, but didn’t know that acting was his true calling until he started doing television commercials, after winning Grasim Mr India 2003.

He then polished his performing skills and landed a big break in 2008 with his hit debut film 1920 and there has been no looking back for him ever since. The dashing star is shooting for Jio Studios’ series Inspector Avinash and is awaiting the release of his Digiflix streaming show The Perfect Script.







Eastern Eye recently connected with Rajniesh Duggall to talk about his action-packed career and new projects.

How did the Digiflix web-show The Perfect Script come about?

Dada (Partho Ghosh) had narrated a script to me called Agni Sakshi, almost two-and-a-half years ago. I loved the idea and gave my nod to it. Everything was locked, but we couldn’t start production because I was working on something else and Dada was also shooting another project. Post lockdown, Dada called me and said he had broken the entire story into eight episodes and was set to make it as a web-series. Then the title was changed to The Perfect Script.

How would you describe your character?

It’s a story of betrayal and revenge, and I play an artist who owns a theatre company. He writes, produces and acts in his own plays. His dream is to take his theatre company to the next level and organise plays in different parts of the world. He is madly in love with his wife, but then something happens, which changes their lives forever.







What drew you to this role?

As I said, Partho Da and I had spoken about it. I always wanted to work with him. That drove me to this project. Moreover, when I met people at Digiflix, I liked their vision. They were clear that they either wanted to work with established filmmakers and actors or with new-age newcomers. The content that Digiflix is coming up with for the audience is going to be very quirky. I liked their positioning, to be very frank.

The Perfect Script also stars Rahul Dev and Ruslaan Mumtaaz. Did you have any reservations about being part of a multi-starrer web-show?

I have done films where there were two to three actors and also played negative characters. In a webseries, there is no one who is the lead. In an eight-to-10 episode story every character is important and like a pillar. Even if one pillar is weak, it will fall like a house of cards.

You did megabudget TV shows Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran and Aarambh. Unfortunately, both shows failed to click with audiences and ended prematurely…

Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran was always meant to be a 52-episode show and all episodes aired on Colors, and currently stream on

Voot. As far as Aarambh is concerned, I guess Goldie Behl and Rose Movies know better. Something between the production house and channel happened. Otherwise, I have got great fan mails and reviews as well. As actors, the best we can do is our work. What happens behind cameras or from a business point-of-view is something we have no control over. Obviously, actors suffer.







You have explored television, films and the web space. Which medium offers most satisfaction as an actor?

I love all the mediums as long as I get to play different roles and reach out to various sets of audiences. In today’s times, be it films, television or web, they give you so much exposure. I am also waiting for a live musical, which we prepared just before the lockdown, called Bajirao Mastani, where I play Bajirao. So that is also a very interesting subject.

Apart from acting, is there any other area of film-making that you would like to explore?

There is already something that I am currently working on. I cannot reveal much about it right now. Also, I am busy with my back-to-back acting projects. Acting is my first love.

Has television taken a backseat for you since you are quite busy with film and web projects?

If the dates permit and it’s a content-driven project, then why not? I’ll accept it. I’m pretty open to everything, be it television, films or streaming shows. If something interesting comes my way and my dates are not booked, then I will definitely take it up. Television is often accused of being regressive.

Do you also think the same?

No, I don’t think so. Things are changing on television. Their content is rapidly evolving and the way they make it is also changing. It’s getting better day by day. Television also has many shows, sort of, ahead of their time. This is encouraging. There are the same creative minds who are working in films and web. The Covid-19 pandemic has been the harbinger of unprecedented growth in streaming media industry.

Do you think it is going to be a serious threat for cinema?

I cannot say much about films, but it will pose a big threat to television for sure because now everyone has grown accustomed to watching content on streaming platforms. If anyone watches something on digital platforms for seven to eight months, it’s difficult for them to switch back to television. See, OTT has its own charm. You can watch anything on your mobile screen at whatever time you want and in the safe confines of your home. You have the liberty to pause, finish important work, come back and play again. This is a very dangerous habit (laughs), I must say. It poses a threat to films also, but I feel television will suffer a lot from it.

From winning Grasim Mr India title in 2003 to until now, how do you look at your journey over the years?

For the first five to six years, I was doing modelling only. I also did some television commercials. That was a totally different journey altogether. Then I began my acting career, which has given me so much and taught me a lot. It continues to teach something every day, because with each new character, and format, you keep learning and evolving. It has been a fulfilling journey, but I definitely feel I can do a lot more. My motto is to keep bettering myself.

When did you realise that you wanted to pursue acting as a career?

I used to watch a lot of films in my childhood. I never realised when my love for films became my passion. I think it was when I started doing television commercials that I realised I wanted to act. You then, obviously, start preparing yourself for it by doing acting classes and meeting the right people. I think that’s where your actual homework begins.

What is your message to all those aspiring actors who want to make it big?

See, it is a time-consuming process and I believe that one should give enough time to it, especially when you do not have any connections and are the first generation from your family doing it. That much time you have to give to a new business also. Either you devote that much time and prepare, or leave it for some other work. Whosoever has made their name here, they all gave enough time to their craft and evolved over time.

When will The Perfect Script have its premiere?

I think people at Digiflix can give you a better answer. I was told they were looking at releasing it in March or early April. We have finished shooting; the post-production work is going on.

What other projects do you have on the way?

Bagawat: The Revolt is a full-length film I completed some time ago. It’s basically Shudra 2, made by Sanjiv Jaiswal. It’s a mega project. Then there is a film called Mandali, where I’m playing a negative character. The script has been inspired by Munshi Premchanda’s Ramleela. It’s a political drama set in Gokul and Mathura. I have also done a web-series called Ghost Thesis. It’s a very crazy mind game. It has me and Shashi Sharma in principal roles. It is an interesting, paranormal thriller. I have also finished a series called Slawed. I’m not allowed to speak more about that project right now. I’m also shooting for Jio Studios’ web-series Inspector Avinash. It has me, Randeep Hooda and Mahesh Manjrekarji. It’s my second project with Randeep after Laal Rang.





