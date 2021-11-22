Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,911
Total Cases 34,518,901
Today's Fatalities 249
Today's Cases 8,488
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,911
Total Cases 34,518,901
Today's Fatalities 249
Today's Cases 8,488

Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reunite to headline Dharma Productions’ Mr And Mrs Mahi

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who spooked the audience with Maddock Films’ Roohi (2021) earlier this year, are set to reunite for Karan Johar’s next production venture, Mr And Mrs Mahi.

On Monday, Dharma Productions announced the film with a short video, which hinted that the upcoming project revolves around cricket. The video features a blue jersey and a cricket ball. It also introduces Kapoor and Rao as Mahima and as Mahendra, respectively.

Announcing the film, Dharma Productions’ Twitter handle wrote, “It takes a partnership of the hearts to achieve a dream! Presenting Mr And Mrs Mahi, a match made for the winning streak! Coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022.”

Filmmaker Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), is onboard to write and direct.

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Karan Johar also took to their respective social media handles to announce the film.

“One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting Mr And Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022,” Johar captioned the post.

While Rao shared a similar caption, Rao wrote, “Time to pad up – it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting Mr And Mrs Mahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Entertainment
Freida Pinto and husband Cory Tran announce the arrival of baby boy
Entertainment
ZEE5 announces premiere date for suspense thriller 420 IPC
Entertainment
Netizens come out in support of Shamita Shetty after Afsana Khan blames the actress for…
Entertainment
“I do not cheat my audience,” avers Sirf Tum actor Vivian Dsena
Entertainment
Cirkus: Last shooting schedule of Ranveer Singh starrer to start from December 1?
Entertainment
Sujoy Ghosh reveals the first draft of Kahaani featured Abhishek Bachchan as Bob…
Entertainment
Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Aankh Micholi gets a release date
Entertainment
Jersey: Trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s film to be out on…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in the industry, says “I have just started…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to now release on April 14, 2022
Entertainment
Makers of Rajkummar Rao’s HIT – The First Case announce release date
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reunite to headline Dharma Productions’…
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Freida Pinto and husband Cory Tran announce the arrival of…
ZEE5 announces premiere date for suspense thriller 420 IPC
Netizens come out in support of Shamita Shetty after Afsana…
“I do not cheat my audience,” avers Sirf Tum actor…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE