  Saturday, October 30, 2021
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to release in January next year

In this picture taken on March 3, 2020, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao poses for photographs as he attends the premiere of Hindi drama film ‘Kaamyaab’ in Mumbai. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do which is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 release Badhaai Ho.

On Saturday (30), the release date of the film was announced, it will be hitting the big screens during the Republic Day weekend. Pednekar took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

She tweeted, “Theatre ready… Aap ready… Toh hum bhi ready… Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate… So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo @RajkummarRao @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary.”

Well, the movie will be clashing with two other biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and John Abraham’s Attack.

Reportedly, Badhaai Do is based on the concept of lavender marriage. Rao will be seen playing the role of a gay man and Pednekar portrays the role of a lesbian woman; they get married to each other to hide their sexuality.

Rao underwent a transformation for his character in the movie. The actor has been flaunting his chiseled body on social media.

We are sure moviegoers are excited to watch Rao and Pednekar on the big screen together.

Eastern Eye

