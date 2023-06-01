Website Logo
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah wrap up filming Jailer

Jailer wrap up celebration

By: Mohnish Singh

The shooting of Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, is complete, announced the makers on Thursday.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming Tamil film will hit the screens across the country on August 10.

Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer, shared the update on its official Twitter page.

“It’s a wrap for Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10,” read the post.

Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

The project marks Nelson’s second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Beast, headlined by Vijay

Eastern Eye

