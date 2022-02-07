Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film

Rajinikanth (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Most recently seen in the Tamil-language action film Annaatthe, superstar Rajinikanth has joined forces with successful filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film.

Dilipkumar is presently busy with the post-production work of his upcoming directorial venture Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The black comedy action-thriller film is scheduled for its theatrical release on April 14, 2022. The filmmaker is expected to commence work on his film with Rajinikanth after the release of Beast.

“Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It is a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that is high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay. The entire team is excited to take the film on floors by April end/early May,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The film will be shot over a period of five to six months across multiple locations based on the coronavirus situation in India. If all goes as planned, the untitled film will release in cinemas between December 2022 to February 2023.

“An official announcement is round the corner with a special video. The film is produced by Sun Pictures with Anirudh on board to do the music and background score,” added the source.

While his 169th film is yet to begin production, preparations for Rajinikanth’s 170th film have already started. According to reports, the superstar is in talks with several filmmakers for his 170th film. It is expected to be officially announced towards the end of the year.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.