Rajinikanth and Nayanthara resume shooting for Annaatthe in Chennai

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead roles, Annaatthe is one of the most-awaited movies in Tamil. While fans are eagerly waiting for the completion of the film so that they can enjoy it on the big screen, it has been facing a slew of setbacks ever since going on floors, which has caused an inordinate delay in production.

Its shoot came to a grinding halt earlier after a few crew members tested positive for the Coronavirus during the Hyderabad schedule of the film. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the makers have silently resumed production, and Rajinikanth and Nayanthara have also started shooting in Gokulam Studios in Chennai. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

According to reports, multi-checking points have been installed at the sets in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases all across India. Superstar Rajinikanth, who has comorbidities, is wearing his mask all the time on the sets and all the crew members have been asked to maintain physical distance from him.







Nayanthara, who romanced the superstar in his last release Durbar (2020), has joined the sets of the film after a gap of nearly 13 months. The duo will reportedly shoot for few days in Gokulam Studios. However, there has been no official word confirming the same.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Meena, Soori, and Sathish in important roles. Well-known filmmaker Siva, who is known for making out-and-out commercial potboilers, is directing the film for Sun Pictures. It marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Annaatthe, which was earlier set to release in theatres in January during Pongal, will now arrive on November 4, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.







