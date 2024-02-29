  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

India makes big gains in semiconductor sector: Minister

India received investment proposals of £24 billion from global chip makers

Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA has made significant strides in the semiconductor sector in the last two years during which the government received investment proposals of Rs 2.5 trillion (£24 billion) from global chip makers, minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

In the last 10 years, India has moved out of the league of ‘Fragile Five’ and become the world’s fifth largest economy, he added.

Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet’ organised in Pune on Wednesday (28), Chandrasekhar said India has become a source of inspiration for countries across the world in terms of its inclusive policies.

“We have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for countries across the world in terms of our inclusive policies, in terms of how you transform governance and make governments work for people. In the next few years, the prime minister has set a target for India to become ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Chandrasekhar said that in 2022, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a semiconductor policy and it instantly attracted global attention.

“Today, investment proposals of more than £24bn have been received by the government from global semiconductor majors. India is fast becoming a semiconductor nation. Just two years ago, it was not even present in the semiconductor ecosystem of the world,” the minister stated.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Indian court rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen copper plant
UK
Tata’s UK electric car battery plant to be in Bridgwater
Business
Hunt cautioned over pre-election tax cuts
Business
AI’s water footprint raises questions about sustainability
HEADLINE STORY
Citi hires Viswas Raghavan as new banking head
Business
UK launches competition probe into homebuilders
Business
Disney’s India unit to merge with Reliance: Report
Business
GottaBe! Marketing champions inclusivity with multicultural marketing
Business
Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people
News
Indian company, 26 others face EU sanctions over exports to Russia
INDIA
Semiconductor consortium urges India to rethink digital duties
Buisness
End to recession in sight as Britons begin spending again
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW