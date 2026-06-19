Raja Krishnamoorthi flags rise in anti-India hate incidents in US

Highlights
- He cited an incident in Frisco, Texas, where a group of white supremacists allegedly shouted anti-India slogans and tore an Indian flag
- The lawmaker urged Americans to oppose bigotry and discrimination against all communities
- He also referred to a recent congressional resolution on rhetoric targeting Indian and Chinese Americans
CONGRESSMAN Raja Krishnamoorthi has raised concerns over an increase in anti-India hate incidents in the US and urged Americans to stand against bigotry, prejudice and discrimination.
In a social media post on Thursday (18), the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois referred to an incident in Frisco, Texas, where a group of white supremacists allegedly shouted anti-India slogans and tore an Indian flag in front of City Hall.
“I want to sound the alarm on the rise of anti-Indian hate in the United States. Just a couple of weeks ago, in Frisco, Texas, a group of white supremacists appeared in front of City Hall and said the following: ‘Go back to India, stop the Hindu takeover of Texas, and you will not replace us’,” Krishnamoorthi said.
He said hate has no place in the US.
“I don't care if it's directed towards Hindus, Muslims, Jews, regardless of your religion, regardless of nationality. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder against bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination towards anybody. I hope you'll pay attention to this issue,” the Indian American lawmaker said.
In May, Krishnamoorthi and other Democratic lawmakers introduced a resolution in the US Congress condemning president Donald Trump’s amplification of what they described as “racist rhetoric” targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.
The resolution, introduced by Krishnamoorthi, Congressman Ted Lieu and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, criticised Trump’s sharing on Truth Social of a post by radio host Michael Savage that attacked birthright citizenship.
According to the resolution, the post used “derogatory language about India and China, questioned immigrants’ loyalty, and trafficked in harmful stereotypes targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans”.
The resolution was co-sponsored by Congresswomen Grace Meng and Judy Chu, along with Congressmen Shri Thanedar, Suhas Subramanyam and Ami Bera.
On April 22, Trump shared excerpts from The Savage Nation radio show, in which conservative commentator Michael Savage said: “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”
(with inputs from PTI)