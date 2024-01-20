Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Congressman Krishnamoorthi slams Trump over alleged ‘birther’ claims against Haley

Trump had previously raised the question of the birth of former US President Barack Obama and the current vice president Kamala Harris

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event to launch her presidential bid, at the Charleston Visitor Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 15, 2023 (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has criticised former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his alleged ‘birther’ claims against his primary challenger Nikki Haley.

Last week, Trump reposted a post from conservative The Gateway Pundit, which claimed that Haley might be ineligible to be the US president or the vice president as her parents were not a US citizen when she was born in 1972.
Indian-American Haley automatically became a US citizen as she was born in the country.

“It’s sadly no surprise that Donald Trump is back at it with more false and racist ‘birther’ claims,” Indian American Congressman Krishnamoorthi, who is a Democrat, said in a statement on Thursday (18).

“As a proud Indian American immigrant, the hateful attacks the former president is launching against Nikki Haley are all too familiar to me. Any Republican who claims to support the South Asian community should condemn this rhetoric,” Krishnamoorthi said.

As per the US Constitution, the qualifications to run for presidency are: They must be at least 35 years old, be a “natural-born” citizen and have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

Section Three of the 14th amendment, approved after the Civil War, added that anyone who engaged in or aided an “insurrection” against the United States after taking an oath to support the Constitution was ineligible to “hold any office, civil or military,” The New York Times reported.

Trump had previously raised the question of the birth of former US President Barack Obama and the current vice president Kamala Harris.

Trump has also called for an end to birthright citizenship.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Nearly 25 per cent teenagers from rural India cannot read regional languages
News
Imran Khan’s party says candidates kidnapped, harassed
UK
Katherine Birbalsingh’s school faces legal challenge over ‘prayer ban’
News
Air India introduces inflight entertainment experience
UK
Serial fantasist Eleanor Williams unmasked in police video footage
News
MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples
UK
Sadiq Khan extends free holiday meals programme
News
Sunak asserts Rwanda bill reflects ‘the will of the people’
News
Tata Steel to shut down UK blast furnaces, up to 2,800 job losses…
News
Voters devise strategies to prevent Trump’s victory in New Hampshire
News
Pakistan holds emergency security meeting following air strikes with Iran
WORLD
Alberta extortion ring: Canadian police trace Indian crime network
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW