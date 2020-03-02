Raj Aggarwal becomes first Indian-origin Honorary Captain in Royal Navy

Cardiff-based entrepreneur and India’s Honorary Consul in Wales Raj Aggarwal OBE has become the first Indian-origin Honorary Captain in the Royal Navy.

His latest promotion, equivalent to that of Colonel in the Army, was approved by the Queen.

The official promotion ceremony was held in Birmingham on February 28 which was attended by the Head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin CB ADC, and Royal Marines Brigadier Graeme “Jock” Fraser. Raj is affiliated to HMS Dragon.

Aggarwal received his first honorary commission in the Royal Navy in September 2018 and has since been promoted twice in the Senior Service, and was the first ever honorary officer for the Royal Navy in Wales.

The First Sea Lord said: “Our Honorary Officers are an important and valuable community and I am always grateful for their support to the Royal Navy. Since Raj’s appointment as an Honorary Officer he has been a tireless advocate for the Service and this promotion reflects his commitment and hard work. A particular highlight was seeing his affiliated ship, HMS Dragon, lit up at sea to celebrate Diwali, in an image that reached audiences throughout the world.”

Said Aggarwal: “During my 18-months in the Service I have had some wonderful experiences meeting the most committed and wonderful servicemen and women. I want to use my position to create greater diversity in the Navy, to show the community that the Navy are supportive and there are amazing careers on offer, with first rate skills training and opportunities to see the world.”

Aggarwal, who emigrated from Kenya to Wales in 1967, studied pharmacy at Cardiff University.

He managed various stores for Boots in South Wales, before being transferred to London, where he was in charge of some very high profile stores including one at Oxford Street. Aggarwal was also the youngest ever regional manager for Boots.

He is the chairman of RK Aggarwal Ltd, and ran a chain of six pharmacies in and around Cardiff.

Aggarwal has been a staunch advocate of the benefits of community pharmacies and the support and advice pharmacists can provide to patients.

As chairman of Kidney Wales, he was instrumental in changing the opt-out law for organ donations in Wales, thereby improving organ donation.