28 dead as heavy rains batter north and northwest India

This marked the second consecutive day of intense rains, with Rajasthan state bearing the brunt, reporting 16 deaths over two days.

People commute through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Gurugram, near Delhi, on August 11. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

At least 28 people lost their lives on Sunday as heavy rains battered north and northwest India, leading to landslides, house collapses, and a dam breach that flooded several villages in Haryana state.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced the suspension of the annual Amarnath yatra due to the heavy rainfall in the region.

This marked the second consecutive day of intense rains, with Rajasthan state bearing the brunt, reporting 16 deaths over two days—two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. Karauli district in Rajasthan experienced “exceptionally heavy rainfall” of 38 cm.

In Punjab, nine people, including eight members of a family, died when their vehicle was swept away by a flooded seasonal rivulet in Hoshiarpur on Sunday.

Delhi also faced heavy rains, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions across various parts of the city. Officials reported that a seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in Rohini’s Sector 20 on Saturday evening. Several calls were received regarding waterlogging and fallen trees, with significant traffic disruptions on the Najafgarh-Phirni road near Dhansa stand and Bahadurgarh stand in the Indian capital.

Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall, with waterlogging reported in multiple areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, and Sohna Road. The waterlogging caused traffic snarls, with vehicles and pedestrians wading through knee-deep waters.

In Himachal Pradesh state, three girls were killed, and one person is missing after landslides and flash floods triggered by the heavy rains over the past two days. More than 280 roads were closed, and 458 power and 48 water supply schemes were affected.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun, two people—a woman and her seven-year-old son—died after the roof of their house collapsed in the Koch area following heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department reported “exceptionally heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan’s Karauli (38 cm) and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar states.

Officials in Rajasthan’s Jaipur reported a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hinduan due to the heavy rains. Five people were swept away at the Kanota Dam in Jaipur, and a rescue operation was launched.

Chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated, “Safety of all citizens of Rajasthan is our top priority.” He mentioned that a meeting was held in the chief minister’s Office to strengthen disaster management arrangements.

Jaipur recorded 63.2 mm of rainfall by 5:30 pm on Sunday, while Alwar received 14.2 mm, Mount Abu and Sikar 9 mm each, and Fatehpur 6.5 mm.

In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, nine people, including eight family members, died, and two others went missing after their vehicle was swept away by the flooded Jaijon Choe, a seasonal rivulet. The family, along with a driver, was traveling from Dehra near Mehatpur in Himachal Pradesh to Mehrowal village in Punjab’s SBS Nagar district to attend a wedding. Despite warnings from locals, the driver attempted to cross the rivulet, resulting in the vehicle being swept away. A video of the incident showed the vehicle stuck in the flooded rivulet. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal stated that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was deployed, and nine bodies, including five females, were recovered.

Parts of Punjab and Haryana also experienced heavy rains, with Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Ambala among the affected areas. Chandigarh received 129.7 mm of rainfall, according to a meteorological department report.

In Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, several villages were flooded following a breach in the Som river embankment. Villages such as Kanuwala, Bamnoli, Malikpur Bangar, Lalahadi, and Manakpur were affected, with water reaching 3-4 feet deep in some areas, forcing residents to evacuate. Agricultural fields were also submerged, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called in.

(With inputs from PTI)