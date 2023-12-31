Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Rail worker Rizwan Javed honoured with MBE for saving 29 lives

Since 2015, Javed has intervened to save the lives of individuals contemplating suicide

Rizwan Javed said he attended the Samaritans training course nearly a decade ago when he had joined the railway – Image Credit: Twitter@RizwanJ76733539

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Rizwan Javed, a rail worker from east London employed by the MTR Elizabeth line at Ealing Broadway station, has been honoured with an MBE for saving 29 people from taking their own lives, the BBC reported.

Since 2015, Javed has intervened to save the lives of these individuals contemplating suicide, by remaining vigilant and approaching those in vulnerable situations.

Alongside his railway duties, the 33-year-old actively uses Instagram and TikTok to share his experiences, aiming to inspire others.

Javed said he attended the Samaritans training course nearly a decade ago when he had joined the railway. Network Rail invested in the course to prevent suicide and to support those who have been affected by it.

Highlighting the course’s significance, he said the course basically teaches you key skills of how to identify vulnerable people, what sort of conversations to have with them and how to take them to a point of safety.

Two days following the training, while working at a station, Javed found himself having to implement the skills acquired and intervened to prevent an individual from taking their own life.

In 2019 he received the Samaritans Lifesaver Award, an accolade honouring individuals who have used their communication skills like talking and listening to prevent tragedies and save lives.

Javed, who previously served at Great Western Railway (GWR), acknowledged the emotional impact of these interventions, emphasising that the people he helps come from diverse age groups.

“Coming from an Asian background, they’re not really educated about mental health,” Javed added.

“If you’re going through mental health issues your mother [will] probably give you a paracetamol and say you’ll be OK in the morning.”

Javed also said that discussing mental health openly, both at work and home, has served as a “coping mechanism” for himself.

Regarding being appointed MBE, he recalled receiving the letter through the post while asleep, and his mother, more enthusiastic, ended up opening it for him.

He said, “But when she told me I had to read it about 10 times to digest it, it was amazing.

“So, I feel like this MBE award has given me the confidence to take it a step further on a wider scale.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Big Ben celebrates 100 years of New Year ‘bongs’
News
Imran Khan barred from 2024 national elections
US
Wealthy Indian American family found dead in US mansion
UK
Flooded tunnels strand thousands before New Year
INDIA
Final preparations in full swing for Ayodhya temple opening
News
Knighthood for Sajid Javid in New Year’s Honours List
News
India police hunt for people smuggling ring after France intervention
News
Pakistan bans New Year’s Eve celebrations in solidarity with Gaza
News
Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi
UK
British Indian doctor’s Indie band gains popularity
INDIA
Cow protectors turn politicians ahead of elections in India
News
Qatar reduces death sentences for Indian Navy personnel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW