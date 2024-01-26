Website Logo
  • Friday, January 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Rahul, Jadeja power India’s lead in first England Test

KL Rahul’s classy 86 helped India eclipse England’s first-innings total of 246

India’s KL Rahul plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on January 26, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

KL RAHUL hit 86 and Ravindra Jadeja closed in on a half-century Friday (26) to push India’s lead to 63 runs on day two of the opening Test against England.

India were 309-5 at tea with Jadeja on 45 and wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat on nine at tea in Hyderabad.

Rahul’s anchoring 86 ended with a big heave on a long-hop from Test debutant Tom Hartley that landed in the palms of Rehan Ahmed at deep mid-wicket.

It was Hartley’s second strike of the day after Shubman Gill.

Rahul’s exit ended a 65-run stand with the left-handed Jadeja, who stood firm and kept up the attack to entertain a crowd of more than 25,000 fans taking advantage of the Republic Day national holiday.

England struck in the third over after lunch when Shreyas Iyer holed out to deep mid-wicket for 35 off leg-spinner Ahmed.

India lost overnight batting duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill inside the first hour of play after resuming on 119-1.

Left-hander Jaiswal added four to his overnight 76 with a boundary on the second ball but was dismissed after lobbing the fourth ball of the day back to spinner Joe Root, who jumped high to take the catch.

Rahul and Gill, who started the day on 14, attempted to rebuild in a partnership of 36 but Hartley broke through with his left-arm spin.

Hartley had a bruising introduction to Test cricket when Jaiswal greeted him with a six on the first ball. He leaked 63 runs in nine overs on day one.

A loose shot from Gill got him caught at mid-wicket on 23 and an overjoyed Hartley celebrated with the team.

England played their attacking “Bazball” brand of cricket electing to bat at the start of the five-match series and managed 246 courtesy of skipper Ben Stokes’ 70.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
India bowl out England for 246 in first Test
HEADLINE STORY
England’s ‘Bazball’ faces toughest task yet in India series
Sports
Tata Group awarded IPL title rights for record $300m
Sports
India to play Pakistan in New York in T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit Sharma: India’s resilience shines in win over South Africa
Sports
South Africa trail India after record-breaking first day
Sports
Cummins ‘really happy’ as Australians conclude successful year
Sports
Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s T20 skipper
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit vows fight back after crushing defeat in South Africa
Sports
Elgar’s unbeaten 140 gives South Africa Test edge
Sports
Phil Salt’s record century powers England to level series
Sports
Rahul laments batting woes in ODI loss to South Africa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW