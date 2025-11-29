Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rahul aims for fresh ODI start against South Africa

Stand-in captain urges team to move on from South Africa defeat as Kohli and Sharma return

Rahul aims for fresh ODI start against South Africa

India's KL Rahul arranges the field during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 29, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

KL RAHUL said India will put their humbling test series defeat by South Africa behind them as he leads the team into a three-match one-day international series against the same opponents starting on Sunday (30) in Ranchi.

India lost the opening test against the Proteas in Kolkata by 30 runs before suffering a 408-run hammering in Guwahati that left them licking their wounds after a fifth defeat in the last seven tests at home.

Rahul, 33, was named captain for the start of the three-match ODI series as regular India skipper Shubman Gill nurses a neck issue. The wicketkeeper-batter said winning was the most important thing for them.

"That's what we will focus on, and forget what happened a week ago," Rahul told reporters in Ranchi on Saturday (29).

"We're focusing on the game tomorrow and we'll see how we can put in a collective performance which helps us win.

"Then we move to the second venue and try to win the series. That's the most important thing."

India will be bolstered by the return of former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - both of whom have retired from test cricket - adding more depth and experience to the side.

"Their importance at any point is huge, to have senior players in the team. It makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident," Rahul said.

"Just having their presence and experience helps out the team. We are really happy they're here."

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said a day earlier that the switch to white-ball cricket would inject fresh energy into the home side and help them regroup.

"It's a change of colour by clothing and it's a change of ball, which always brings a different energy," said the South African Morkel.

"It'll be important to start well, to play good cricket over the next week or two, because South Africa are here to win.

"Luckily, we have got some good experience ahead now in the team."

India will play three ODIs against South Africa between Sunday and December 6 before the teams face off again in five T20 Internationals.

(Reuters)

k l rahulshubman gillindia vs south africa

Related News

India vs Pakistan
Featured

India and Pakistan to meet in T20 World Cup group stage

South Africa dominate as India face another home test collapse
Cricket

South Africa dominate as India face another home test collapse

Muthuswamy ton and Jansen blitz put South Africa in command
Cricket

Muthuswamy ton and Jansen blitz put South Africa in command

Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener
Cricket

Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener

More For You

WPL

The auction in New Delhi opened with Australia captain Alyssa Healy going unsold as teams finalised their squads for the fourth edition of the women's T20 league.

WPL auction: Deepti and Kerr secure top bids as Healy goes unsold

Deepti Sharma became the joint second-most expensive player in the Women's Premier League after UP Warriorz bought her for £271,000 on Thursday.

The auction in New Delhi opened with Australia captain Alyssa Healy going unsold as teams finalised their squads for the fourth edition of the women's T20 league.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us