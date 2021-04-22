Rahim Daya becomes new CEO of the Swiss wealth arm of Barclays

RAHIM DAYA has been appointed as the chief executive of Geneva-based Swiss wealth arm of Barclays, with immediate effect.

Daya, 38, partly replaces Gerald Mathieu, who recently became head of Barclays Private Bank, Europe, & Middle East and CEO for Barclays Monaco.

He will retain his position as head of the Middle East market for Barclays Private Bank and will report to Mathieu. In his new role, Daya will be responsible for positioning the business for growth in the region, an official statement said.

The Swiss market, where Barclays returned to profitability in 2019, plays a substantial role in the bank’s business in Europe, where it also operates out of Ireland and Monaco.

Daya spent the past two years in Dubai. Prior to moving to the Middle East, he was head of business transformation for Barclays Private Bank. He started his career at RBS, where he ran various strategic projects globally for the retail and wealth businesses.

“I’m excited to become CEO, Barclays Bank Suisse SA. As a leading investment house providing banking and investments solutions and through our strong synergies with Barclays leading Corporate and Investment Bank, we are ideally placed to meet the sophisticated needs of our domestic and international clients in Switzerland,” said Daya.

“Switzerland is the home of international private banking, where we see many opportunities to further strengthen and develop relationships with Family Offices and Ultra High Net Worth Clients.”

“I congratulate Daya on his new appointment and look forward to working with him in growing the business in such an important market for the Private Bank. Daya’s experience across Barclays Private Bank makes him well placed to lead Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA as we continue to invest in Switzerland,” Mathieu commented.

“His background, technical expertise and strong network of relationships will be of great benefit in Switzerland, where Barclays has been present for over 30 years.”

Barclays Private Bank is a world-leading private bank covering clients in major countries. It delivers bespoke banking, credit and investment solutions across international booking platforms.