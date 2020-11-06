Radhika Madan on not compromising on her work at any cost

By: Mohnish Singh







Actress Radhika Madan, who transitioned from television to Bollywood, is yet to add a successful film to her credit. While her first two movies – Pataakha (2018) and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019) – failed to set the box-office on fire despite receiving a good critical response, her third release Angrezi Medium (2020) could not get a long run in theatres due to the Coronavirus outbreak in March.

However, the box-office performance of her films has never disconcerted Madan. “Box-office never felt anything to me. My job is done on the last day of the shoot and during promotions. Till that time, I honestly do my work so that there are no shortcomings from my end. Rest is not in my hands,” she tells a publication.

No one can deny the fact that a clean hit at the box-office leads to an increase in actors’ paycheques. But Madan maintains that she cannot compromise on her work for anything. “That is not my funda. What matters is your work. I want my craft to speak so that I get good work because I am confident that I will recover the remuneration if I am here for long. For now, I do not want to compromise on my work. Even if the numbers do not work at the box-office but your craft is fine, you will get work. But if the film does well, but you failed to touch a chord with your performance, then how does it help? I prefer looking at this broader perspective.”







Radhika Madan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan, next stars in Maddock Films’ Shiddat. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the romantic drama also features Diana Penty, Sunny Kaushal, and Mohit Raina on its ensemble cast.

