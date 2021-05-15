Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities  266,207
Total Cases 24,372,907
Today's Fatalities 3,890
Today's Cases 326,098
India corona update 
Total Fatalities  266,207
Total Cases 24,372,907
Today's Fatalities 3,890
Today's Cases 326,098

Radhe: IMDb rating of the Salman Khan starrer drops to 2.0


Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on 13th May 2021. The film has received mostly negative reviews, and on IMDb also the audiences’ ratings have been quite bad.

Currently, with 45000 votes, the IMDb rating of the film is 2.0 which makes it the second lowest-rated film of Salman. The lowest rated film of the actor is Race 3 which has a rating of 1.9.

Check out the IMDb ratings of the last few films of Salman Khan here…

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – 2.0

Dabangg 3 – 3.1

Bharat – 4.9

Race 3 – 1.9

Tiger Zinda Hai – 5.9

Tubelight – 3.9

Sultan – 7

Meanwhile, according to the makers, Radhe is the most-watched film on day one as it has received 4.2+ million views. Salman Khan took Twitter to thank his fans for giving Radhe such a great response.

He tweeted, “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The movie was released in theatres as well as on Zee5’s ZeePlex and other DTH services.

It will be getting a theatrical release in the UK on 17th May 2021.








Most Popular

Shahid Kapoor’s chock-a-block schedule delays his digital film on Operation Cactus

UK defends by Eid immigration raid in Glasgow

Modern-day Lady Godivas to participate in Coventry Moves

Alok Sharma urges to ditch coal to avert 'catastrophe'

‘Covid passport system may deny jobs and services to minorities’



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×