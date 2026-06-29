Formula One, Arvid Lindblad, Austrian Grand Prix, Racing Bulls

BRITISH driver Arvid Lindblad continued his impressive start to life in Formula One by claiming another championship point with a 10th-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix, extending his points-scoring streak to three races.

The 18-year-old, who has Indian roots through his mother Anita Ahuja, started 10th on the grid at the Red Bull Ring and held on to the final points position as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls secured a third successive double-points finish. Team-mate Liam Lawson finished ninth after the pair battled on track during the race.

Lindblad briefly moved ahead of Lawson during the second stint before the New Zealander regained the position after pitting a lap earlier for fresh tyres.

“Overall I’m happy,” Lindblad said. “We started P10, I was running behind Liam in the first stint, and then I gave it a good go on the start of the second stint and got ahead of him. But then the team pitted him a lap earlier for the last stint and he undercut me with new tyres.

“I gave it a go – I kind of thought they were going to do that, but it is what it is. I think regardless, on my side, I think there’s a few things to work on.

“I struggled a little bit on the hard [tyres], and just a bit with braking, so I think there’s a few things to work on on my side, but overall it was a good race. I gave it a good go, so I couldn’t have asked for much more.”

Looking ahead to his first home Formula One race at Silverstone, Lindblad praised the Racing Bulls team for its recent progress.

“The guys in the team are doing a really good job,” the teenager said. “They’ve brought some really good upgrades over the past couple of races. We’re in a really good place so, yeah, big thanks to them this weekend. Double points again, so very much looking forward to Silverstone.”