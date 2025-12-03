Arvid Lindblad, 18, secures Formula One debut with Racing Bulls





RED BULL’s latest promotion to Formula One is Arvid Lindblad, the British Asian driver who will race for Racing Bulls next season after being confirmed by the team on Tuesday. Lindblad, who turned 18 on August 8, will line up in Australia on March 8, becoming one of the youngest drivers to start a Grand Prix.

Last year, in an exclusive interview to Eastern Eye, he said that his long-term aspiration was to reach Formula One. "My dream is to be a Formula One driver. I want to be a Formula One world champion," he said.

Lindblad follows a route similar to Max Verstappen, who was moved into Formula One as a 17-year-old in 2015. Only Verstappen, Lance Stroll and Kimi Antonelli were younger when they made their debuts.

The FIA raised the minimum age after Verstappen was signed at 16 by Toro Rosso, now Racing Bulls, to ensure drivers were over 18 before competing. Lindblad still received a super licence as a 17-year-old after Red Bull requested a dispensation.

Red Bull have consistently rated Lindblad highly, even through a challenging Formula Two campaign in which he is sixth with one round left. The announcement confirming his move alongside New Zealander Liam Lawson referred to his raw speed, maturity and potential.

"Arvid's rapid progression marks him as one of the standout young talents in the sport," Racing Bulls principal Alan Permane said.

Lindblad grew up in Virginia Water outside London and joined Red Bull’s young driver programme in 2021 after starting karting at five. He took a double win at Silverstone in his rookie Formula Three season and has performed strongly in testing and practice for Red Bull, including placing sixth in Verstappen's car in Mexico City last October.

"He did a very good job. It's so difficult to jump in. The pace is there, so not much to argue against that," Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said at the time.

Before leaving his role in July, former Red Bull boss Christian Horner also pointed to Lindblad as a major prospect who could lead the team in the future.

"Arvid is definitely a talent for the future. I think that he’s got the right attitude. He’s got the right approach and determination," he said last year.

Lindblad, managed by 2024-25 Formula E champion Oliver Rowland, became Formula Three’s youngest-ever race winner last year and has needed only one season in Formula Two to move up to Formula One.

"Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One. So it's a proud moment to take this step," he said on Tuesday.

"I can't wait to get started, it's going to be an exciting year."

His father, Stefan Lindblad, is Swedish, while his mother, Anita Ahuja, is of Indian heritage. Lindblad was brought up in a multicultural and multi-faith environment and was baptised in a temple, gurdwara and church.

