Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rachel Brosnahan marriage speculation grows after Jason Ralph’s controversial Instagram activity

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor drew attention after engaging with a post criticising his wife’s on-screen chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet.

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Jason Ralph, husband of Superman star Rachel Brosnahan, liked a controversial Instagram comment hinting at trouble in their marriage.
  • The comment accused Brosnahan of having inappropriate chemistry with co-star David Corenswet.
  • Ralph has since turned off Instagram comments, but screenshots of the ‘like’ are circulating widely.
  • Fans are split on whether the action was accidental, sarcastic, or a genuine reflection of marital issues.

Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, actor Jason Ralph, is at the centre of a heated social media debate after he liked a provocative Instagram comment about her on-screen chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet. The online reaction has been swift, with fans speculating whether his action was a subtle dig, a careless mistake, or simply a misunderstood joke.

The comment in question accused Brosnahan of crossing boundaries with a co-star and suggested Ralph should “stand up for himself” and “leave her.” Within hours, screenshots of Ralph’s ‘like’ were circulating across Reddit, X, and Instagram gossip pages. Soon after, Ralph disabled comments on his posts, but by then, the digital trail was impossible to erase.

Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity Getty Images


When did Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph get married?

Brosnahan and Ralph first met while working on the indie film I’m Obsessed With You in 2013. After several years of dating, the pair quietly tied the knot—so quietly, in fact, that the public only learned about it years later.

In a 2019 interview, Brosnahan revealed that she had been wearing her wedding ring for some time before speculation began, adding:
“We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married like, ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!’”

The couple’s decision to keep their marriage private was intentional. Brosnahan explained that she disliked the double standard in media coverage, where she was constantly asked about her relationship while Ralph was not.

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at a public event Getty Images


Have they worked together professionally?

Yes. Ralph appeared alongside his wife in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, joining in seasons four and five as Mike Carr. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ralph praised Brosnahan’s leadership on set, saying:
“She’s just the best, and I feel very lucky to see her command a set like that.”

Their collaboration was warmly received by fans, and until now, the couple has maintained an image of mutual respect and professional admiration.

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph Jason Ralph sparks rumours with Instagram like about Rachel Brosnahan marriageGetty Images


What did Jason Ralph ‘like’ on Instagram?

The controversy began when Ralph liked a comment on one of his posts that read:
“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro, let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, leave her to be with him if she wants that much.”

The remark, widely interpreted as targeting Brosnahan’s scenes with David Corenswet in Superman, was seen by many as insulting and sexist. Fans immediately questioned why Ralph would engage with it at all.

Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph Jason Ralph’s social media move raises questions about his marriageGetty Images


Was it intentional or a mistake?

Social media reactions are split. Some argue that it was likely an accidental double-tap, noting that Ralph’s Instagram activity is minimal and sporadic. Others believe it was deliberate, citing his history of dry humour and occasional trolling behaviour online.

Regardless of intent, the timing has amplified speculation. Brosnahan’s chemistry with Corenswet has been heavily discussed since the film’s release, and this incident has only fuelled more rumours about their personal lives.

Instagram drama fuels talk of tension between Jason Ralph and Rachel BrosnahanGetty Images


What’s next for the couple?

Neither Brosnahan nor Ralph has publicly commented on the incident. Given their preference for privacy, it’s unlikely they will address the speculation directly. Still, with screenshots continuing to circulate, the story has already left its mark on fan discussions around the couple. Whether the Instagram ‘like’ was a slip of the finger or a calculated move, it has put an unusually public spotlight on one of Hollywood’s most private marriages. For now, the internet is left to debate: accident, sarcasm, or subtle message?

instagram commentjason ralphmarriage troublesocial media reactionsrachel brosnahan

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Christmas Karma release

Gurinder Chadha’s ‘Christmas Karma’ unveils first look posters and confirms November release

Instagram/christmaskarmamovie

Gurinder Chadha reveals star cast and music lineup for ‘Christmas Karma’ ahead of November release

Highlights:

  • Christmas Karma, Gurinder Chadha’s festive musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, hits cinemas on 14 November 2025.
  • Kunal Nayyar leads a star-packed cast including Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Boy George and Hugh Bonneville.
  • Soundtrack blends gospel, bhangra, rap and pop with contributions from Gary Barlow, Panjabi MC and Malkit Singh.
  • The film celebrates Britain’s multicultural spirit with a fresh, modern twist on Dickens’ classic.

Gurinder Chadha, the celebrated filmmaker behind Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light, is set to deliver a new festive spectacle with Christmas Karma, opening exclusively in UK and Irish cinemas on 14 November 2025. The film’s first-look posters have just been released, giving audiences a colourful preview of its star-studded cast and vibrant energy.

The musical reimagines Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol through a contemporary British lens. Kunal Nayyar, best known for The Big Bang Theory, stars as Mr Sood, a modern-day Scrooge whose journey through self-reflection is guided by three eccentric spirits. Eva Longoria takes on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past, Billy Porter embodies the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Boy George appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future. Hugh Bonneville plays Jacob Marley, with Danny Dyer joining as a London cabbie who becomes part of Sood’s transformation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coolie review

Rajinikanth's Coolie ready to challenge War 2 at the box office

Instagram/sunpictures

'Coolie' review roundup: Audience divided over violence but laud Rajinikanth’s comeback

Highlights:

  • Coolie opens in cinemas worldwide on 14 August, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
  • Features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and a cameo by Aamir Khan.
  • Early Twitter reviews praise performances but call for tighter storytelling.
  • Film earns £2.6 million (₹28.33 crore) on its opening day, clashing with War 2.

Rajinikanth returned to the big screen this week with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action drama Coolie, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. Released on 14 August, the movie opened with early morning shows across India and abroad, sparking a social media frenzy. While fans lauded the superstar’s performance and Nagarjuna’s commanding villain role, opinions on the storyline were split. Despite the divided reception, Coolie has made a strong start at the box office, collecting £2.6 million (₹28.33 crore) on day one.

Rajinikanth Ignites Fan Frenzy with \u2018Coolie\u2019 Teaser Drop Coolie teaser drops 100 days early and brings Rajinikanth nostalgia with it Instagram/cooliemovieofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin opens up about third facelift and painful healing process

Getty Images

Kathy Griffin admits vanity behind third facelift and describes graphic details of painful recovery

Highlights:

  • Comedian Kathy Griffin admits to having her third facelift along with eyelid and chin surgery.
  • The Emmy-winning star credits Beverly Hills surgeon Dr Ben Talei, who has also worked with singer Sia.
  • Griffin shared the recovery was “painful” and detailed the difficult first days post-surgery.
  • The My Life on the D-List star has a long history with cosmetic procedures dating back to her 20s.

Kathy Griffin is once again making headlines, not for her comedy, but for her latest cosmetic transformation. The 64-year-old comedian was photographed in Malibu this week looking noticeably more youthful after confirming she had undergone her third facelift, along with additional work on her eyelids and chin.

Griffin, known for her sharp wit and unapologetic honesty, was seen leaving a Pilates class wearing an orange T-shirt reading “Adopt, Don’t Shop,” navy leggings, black flats, and oversized orange sunglasses. Her signature red hair was tied back in a high ponytail as she carried a patterned tote bag in the bright California sun.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dua Lipa stuns in daring cutout Jacquemus gown as she kicks off early 30th birthday celebrations with fiancé Callum Turner in Ibiza

Dua Lipa marks milestone birthday in Ibiza wearing custom Jacquemus gown

Instagram/dualipa

Dua Lipa stuns in daring cutout Jacquemus gown as she kicks off early 30th birthday celebrations with fiancé Callum Turner in Ibiza

Highlights:

  • Dua Lipa began celebrating her 30th birthday ahead of her 22 August milestone while vacationing in Ibiza.
  • Joined by fiancé Callum Turner, her mother Anesa, and sister Rina, the singer wore a custom white sequin cutout gown by Jacquemus.
  • The celebrations included a seaside lunch, a berry-topped chocolate cake, and intimate moments with family and friends.
  • The couple confirmed their engagement in June after Turner reportedly sought advice from Lipa’s sister and close friends on the ring.

Dua Lipa is making her milestone year one to remember, kicking off her 30th birthday celebrations more than a week early with a sun-soaked getaway to Ibiza. The Levitating singer, whose actual birthday falls on 22 August, shared glimpses of the intimate gathering on Instagram on 12 August, featuring her fiancé Callum Turner, immediate family, and close friends.

The star’s chosen venue for the festivities was the Spanish island she has often called her “favourite place in the world.” She captioned her post:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ed Sheeran wears wedding dress to marry Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran dresses as bride to marry Rupert Grint in A Little More music video

Instagram/teddysphotos

Ed Sheeran wears wedding dress to marry Rupert Grint in 'A Little More' video 14 years after 'Lego House'

Highlights:

  • Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint stars in Ed Sheeran’s new music video A Little More, released ahead of album Play.
  • Video serves as a 14-year follow-up to their 2011 collaboration Lego House.
  • Sheeran plays multiple characters, including a bride at Grint’s wedding.
  • Play will release worldwide on 12 September 2025.

Ed Sheeran has brought back one of his most memorable music video characters: Rupert Grint’s obsessive fan from Lego House, in his new single A Little More. The video, directed by Emil Nava, brings together dark comedy, absurdity, and nostalgia, serving as a loose sequel to their 2011 hit.

This time, the Harry Potter star plays a man freshly released from prison after serving 14 years for stalking Sheeran. The track is part of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, set for release on 12 September 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us