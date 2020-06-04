Rabab Hashim right now

TALENTED television star Rabab Hashim has shone brightly in acclaimed serials that include Anaya Tumhari Hui, Ishqaaway, Tumhare Hain, Amanat, Mohabbat Khawab Safar and Ishq Na Kariyo Koi.

The massively in demand actress has shown off her impressive versatility as a performer in diverse projects and won herself a dedicated fan base.

Eastern Eye caught up with Rabab during lockdown to talk about television, acting, inspirations and her future plans.

How have you handled the lockdown?

Initially, I had a hard time coping. Our work schedules that had been planned months ahead were cancelled abruptly. And just the general air of uncertainty was a little hard to process initially. Later on, however, I got myself to try pretty much everything I hadn’t done before. That not only worked well, but also gave me a new perspective in a great way.

Have you had a chance to reflect on your success as an actor?

That depends on how you define success. For me, I’m just not there yet. I grow and learn with each project and that’s a process I enjoy. And I think that’s all an actor ever looks for; new experiences and one challenge after another. It’s exhilarating.

Which project gave you the greatest joy?

The last serial that I did Mere Mohsin, was a great experience. My personal favourite though was Ishqaaway for GEO a couple of years ago.

Who have you enjoyed working with most?

I have been lucky with my co-stars. I have worked with some of the most amazing people in the industry. So it has been fun overall.

Do you have any set method for creating your characters?

Not really. But I like to work on my characters with as much detail as I can put in. I feel the more you know and the greater your command on a script, the more convincing you are. So that’s what I focus on.

What can we expect from you after the lockdown is over?

I’m currently working on a serial for Hum TV, which got delayed owing to the lockdown. But we will resume shooting for it soon, hopefully, so that is what’s next.

What would be your dream role?

I find anything new that I haven’t done before exciting. However, I feel we don’t get to experiment with characters a lot on TV due to redundant storylines and characters, so I would love to break out of that. Maybe try something refreshing, action based or more contemporary stuff.

What do you enjoy watching on TV?

I recently binge watched all four seasons of Mr Robot on Amazon Prime. I feel Rami Malek is just amazing and the storyline of the show is pretty complex and intriguing.

If you could master something new what would it be?

I love trying out new things. During this lockdown, I started painting and that was a fun experience. I would love to learn martial arts or anything that would prove challenging for me, and also increase my skill set as an actor.

What inspires you?

Inspiration is best found within you rather than externally. I feel even the smallest thing could inspire me, because it is less about the thing itself and more about how my mind reacts to it. I love reading and I feel that really fuels my imagination. I find inspiration in people too.

Why do you love being an actor?

I love it just for the freedom to be. It is the most liberating feeling when you successfully create another person and live their life. And that’s what an actor does.