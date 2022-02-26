Website Logo
  Saturday, February 26, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Entertainment

Raashii Khanna kick-starts the next schedule of Yodha

Raashi Khanna (Photo credit: Universal Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Raashii Khanna has started filming for the next schedule of Dharma Productions’ much-anticipated action thriller Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar, the upcoming film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in principal roles.

After calling it a wrap on her next Telugu film Thank You with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and completing the schedule of Tamil film Sardar with Karthi in Chennai, Khanna has now resumed shooting for Yodha. While the big-ticket film marks her debut in Bollywood, she will be setting her foot in the Hindi market with Disney+ Hotstar’s streaming show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a publication, “Raashii has been on an extremely packed schedule, beginning with the shoot in Moscow for Thank You, then starting Sardar in Chennai. She also has been juggling promotions of her OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness with Ajay Devgn. Now, Raashii has resumed shooting for Yodha. The team already shot for a portion in Lonavala and are currently filming in Mumbai, post which the team will fly to Delhi to shoot for the remaining parts.”

The trailer for her digital debut show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has received an overwhelming response from the audience. It shows the actress in an extremely unconventional avatar. Her chemistry with co-star Ajay Devgn has become one of the major talking points of the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sagar Ambre (@sagarambre_)

Apart from Thank You, Sardar, Yodha, and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Raashii Khanna has a few more exciting projects under her belt. She will star alongside Dhanush in Thiruchitrabalam. The actress also leads the cast of Raj and DK’s upcoming show alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

