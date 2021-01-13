Raai Laxmi catches Coronavirus - EasternEye
Raai Laxmi (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Popular Indian actress Raai Laxmi, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies, is the latest showbiz celebrity to have contracted the Coronavirus.

According to reports, the actress tested positive for the virus early last week and has been in self-isolation during the recovery period. A source in the know informs an Indian publication that she showed very mild symptoms and has been in bed rest for over a week now. She is taking all the precautions and following all Covid-19 protocols. The source goes on to add that the actress is doing well and should recover in a couple of days.

Laxmi rang in 2021 with her close friends in a private celebration. The actress even got a photoshoot done at a beautiful location. She had earlier told the publication, “I had a small get-together with my friends on the New Year’s Eve, with all the norms in place, of course. I also did a photoshoot in a beautiful location and cannot wait to release the pictures.”



Sharing what she wanted from 2021, Raai Laxmi had said, “I want 2021 to be a very big and positive year for all of us. I wish this New Year gives us all a lot of new opportunities. 2020 has not been a great year for the majority of us, but in hindsight, it has taught us a lot. The difficult circumstances gave us a lot of realization. I personally learnt the importance of patience and tolerance. As individuals, and as a society, I believe a certain kind of awakening has happened and we have started putting humanity above us. We should not let go of any of these lessons we learnt, and use it to our advantage to come out of the pandemic state. We should all get back to a nice, happy, stable, and peaceful life.”

On the work front, Raai Laxmi is presently waiting for the release of her next Kannada film Jhansi IPS. She is also filming for Cinderella in Tamil and Anandha Bhairavi in Telugu.

